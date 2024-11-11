ANZIIF Acknowledge Mental Health Challenges Within The Insurance Industry

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) acknowledge the mental health challenges faced by the insurance industry, as highlighted in the Insurance News 2024 Wellbeing Survey results.

The survey garnered over 1,100 responses, with 9 in 10 respondents believing the wider Australian community views the industry as “not well” or “very poor”. Additionally, 22 per cent of respondents indicated that the industry’s poor image has impacted their self-esteem.

48 per cent revealed that their mental health has deteriorated over the past year due to work-related stress and anxiety.

ANZIIF acknowledge that insurance professionals often face high-pressure situations and, at times, backlash from the public, despite the critical role they play in supporting our communities.

We understand that the work of insurance professionals is essential to helping people recover from disasters, rebuild their lives and gain financial resilience.

ANZIIF is committed to supporting the mental health of professionals within the industry. We recognize the importance of ensuring that professionals in the sector have access to the necessary resources and support to manage the stressors of their roles while maintaining their well-being.

ANZIIF offers a range of mental health resources designed specifically for those in the industry. This includes the Becoming Resilient professional development activity and Finding the resilience to bounce forward article, designed to equip insurance professionals with tools to navigate the unique challenges they face.

Additionally, ANZIIF is proud be a sponsor of the upcoming Young Insurance Professionals Mental Health Seminar in Victoria. The event will run on Thursday the 21st of November.

“We all have a responsibility to support the mental health of those around us, in our families, friends, workplaces and communities. Only when we take a holistic approach will we make a real difference,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

To view the Insurance News 2024 Wellbeing Survey results article, click here. Visit the ANZIIF website at anziif.com.

