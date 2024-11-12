Air New Zealand Wine Consultant Jim Harré Wines Down After 50 Years

Today Air New Zealand announces the retirement of Jim Harré, after a 50-year career in what some may believe is the greatest job on Earth as the airline's wine ambassador.

Over the past 50 years, Jim has smelt, sipped, and selected thousands of New Zealand’s best wines, and helped transform Air New Zealand’s inflight service, ensuring customers enjoy the very best of Aotearoa’s rich viticulture at 30,000ft.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says Jim has had a profound impact on the airline, and his influence on Air New Zealand’s inflight service will be felt for many years.

“Jim’s influence has supported Air New Zealand’s wine journey to follow that of the New Zealand wine industry in becoming world-class. As the industry has grown and matured, we’ve been able to select more and more local wineries to showcase to our customers, and we’re now proud to deliver a wine list featuring wine exclusively from Aotearoa*”.

“I want to personally thank Jim for the past 50 years of dedication. His expertise and passion for New Zealand wines have elevated Air New Zealand’s wine list to be a highlight for our onboard wine enthusiasts.

“Jim’s understanding of the unique aircraft environment and the effects it has on the characteristics of wine and customers' tastes is outstanding. Jim’s refined palate and discerning taste have also guided our annual wine menu selection process, making it a highly anticipated event within the airline and the broader wine community each year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Jim’s journey with Air New Zealand started in 1974 as an International Flight Attendant, where he quickly established himself as a key member of the team. Jim was then appointed as an Inflight Service Director and in1997,took on the additional responsibility of wine consultant and buyer for the airline. Jim finished his role as Inflight Service Director in 2006 and has continued to serve as Air New Zealand's wine consultant. His long history as a passionate advocate for New Zealand’s wine industry has made him the perfect person for this role.

Jim says, “Reflecting on my time with Air New Zealand,ithas been an incredible journey, sampling and showcasing the best of New Zealand's wines on the ground and in the airand sharing that with millions of Air New Zealand customers has been an extraordinary experience.”

“The aircraft environment requires wines that can maintain their aromatic integrity despite lower cabin pressure. Additionally, the altered taste perceptions of customers at 30,000ft make the selection process both challenging and intriguing. Ensuring that the wine can meet these unique conditions and still provide an exceptional experience has always been one of the most fascinating aspects of my job.”

“A passion for people and wine has always been at the centre of everything I do in my role,and it has been a privilege over the years, to be part of helping create enjoyable journeys for customers flying with Air New Zealand.”

As Jim Harré embarks on his well-deserved retirement Air New Zealand will shortly announce new wine ambassdors to continue Jim’s legacy.

Notes:

Air New Zealand has a rigorous process for selecting wines to be served on their flights. The airline invites just under 200 New Zealand wineries to submit their best wines for consideration each year. More than 700 wines go through blind taste testing by a panel of experts, which are then shortlisted to a small selection ofwines to be featured in Air New Zealand's Business Premium cabin and lounges. Through this process, the goal is to find wines that balance richness, elegance, and complexity, representing the best of New Zealand's wine industry.

*All wine served on-board is sourced from New Zealand, except for champagne.

© Scoop Media

