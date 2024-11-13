Naike Wellness Hub Brings Life To Rural New Zealand

With only 109 households, the small rural community of Naike is buzzing with life after the opening of its new Strength and Wellness Centre.

Designed to bring people together to improve health, fitness, mental wellbeing and mitigate rural isolation, the formation of the Naike Strength and Wellness Centre came into being thanks in part to Waikato District Council’s Better Off Funding.

Members of the centre, proudly decked out in Naike Strength and Wellness Centre t-shirts, were at Council’s Sustainability and Wellbeing Committee last week to share the results of $143,000 of funding with councillors.

Displaying forward planning, aspiration and leadership, Chairperson of Naike Community Incorporated Society Kate Logan-Smith, says the centre was created out of the need to repurpose the unused, deteriorating community hall.

“We’re lucky enough to have several community facilities in Naike, but this meant that the community hall wasn’t being used.

“So the Strength and Wellness Centre began as a way to find a purpose for our hall, and it’s evolved into something that’s re-created a community we lost when the local primary school closed in 2004.”

Conceptualised as an affordable, local gym alternative for the rural community, the centre prides itself on inclusivity.

“We’ve got 24 regular members as well as a dozen casual members who span over a 60km radius,” Kate says.

“We’ve met our neighbours and created a tight, friendly, supportive community that everyone is talking about.”

The concept of the centre began in 2021 with community consultation, liaison with other gyms, and help from local volunteers.

Kate and Wendy Hamerton were instrumental in obtaining the funding at a local level, but they weren’t alone.

“Councillor Carolyn Eyre and Waikato District Council staff helped us apply for the funding which covered maintenance work and gym equipment.

"Our gratitude to the Better Off Fund is tenfold as we would not have been able to create a successful, quality facility without it,” says Kate.

As well as regular group fitness classes, the space boasts other uses such as yoga, coffee, and community group gatherings.

“Our mission is to work together for the wellbeing of everyone and although we’re proud of what we’ve achieved, our aspirations continue to grow, and the potential is only limited by our imagination,” says Kate.

And that pride is justified. As part of the presentation to councillors, the difference the Naike Strength and Wellness Centre has made so far is clear.

Testimonials from locals in the presentation included:

“The gym has not only helped me boost my mental wellbeing, it’s also a great space to connect with others in the community, while staying active.”

“After living here for years, I now have connected with our community, made new friends and got fit too.”

“Relaxed. Non-judgmental. Such a friendly place. Great having a facility like this so close.”

The previous government developed the Better Off funding programme as part of its Three Waters Reform as an investment into the future of local government. Waikato District Council were one of a few councils who took the opportunity to engage fully with their communities and secured an allocation of $7.88 million from the government, which was split across 20 diverse projects.

