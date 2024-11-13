Sustained Success - Generate’s KiwiSaver Funds Post Impressive Quarterly Result

When it comes to maximising your KiwiSaver investment, it’s all about choosing expert fund managers and getting quality advice.

Generate’s highly experienced investment team actively manage our funds – and the proof is in our consistent long-term results.

In the latest Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey*, this quarter we’re proud to report:

• The Generate Moderate Fundranked 1st out of13 funds for 10-year returns to 30 September 2024 – with a 6% annualised return. It’s been in 1st place every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023.

• The Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 13 funds for 10-year returnsto 30 September 2024 – with a 9.3 % annualised return. It’s held this rank for 10-year returnsevery quarter it's been eligible since June 2023.

• The Generate Focused Growth Fundranked 3rd out of 8 funds for 10-year returns, to 30 September 2024 – with a 10.1 % annualised return. It’s held one of the top 3 spots on the podium for 10-year returns every quarter since June 2023.

With consistently strong performance, it’s no surprise that Generate KiwiSaver members have a higher average balance than KiwiSaver members as a whole.

The average balance among Generate members is $41,056.94, higher than the most recently reported national average for New Zealanders, which stands at just $31,823**. (Even as of 31 December 2023, Generate members surpassed the national average with a balance of $34,130.57).

It may seem like a modest differential now, but over time it can make a huge difference, thanks to the power of compounding returns.

When our members join, the majority of them receive advice to ensure they’re in the right fund and maximising the benefits of KiwiSaver for the long term. More than 80% of our members are in growth funds (Focused Growth or Growth), which provide the highest potential for long-term returns.

At Generate we’re committed to maximising your potential investment returns and making your KiwiSaver savings journey as rewarding as possible.

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver SurveySeptemberQuarter End 2024. The Generate Focused Growth Fund returns ranked 3rdout of 8 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds, the Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 13 NZ Multi Sector Growth Category Funds and the Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of13NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for a period of 10 years as of 30/09/2024. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Neither Morningstar, its affiliates, nor the content providers guarantee the data or content contained herein to be accurate, complete or timely nor will they have any liability for its use or distribution in New Zealand.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investment involves risk and returns can be negative as well as positive.

** KiwiSaver Demographic Study Melville Jessup Weaver February 2024

The issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the PDS can be found at www.generatewealth.co.nz/pds

