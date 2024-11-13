Deel Launches White Label And Reseller Programs To Drive Choice And Flexibility In The HR Industry

Deel, the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams, announces the launch of its White Label and Reseller Programs, designed to offer companies unmatched flexibility and choice in managing their HR functions. These new initiatives aim to simplify complex HR stacks and empower customers and partners to leverage Deel’s comprehensive suite of services under their own branding.

“At Deel, we have invested in building a unique global payroll and compliance infrastructure, leveraging our in-house experts and unified global tech stack. Through our new White Label and Reseller Programs, we’re opening up opportunities for companies to partner with us to make the most of this global infrastructure as they serve their existing and prospective customers. We look forward to supporting businesses of all types and sizes, no matter where they are, to run their global teams more efficiently and seamlessly,” said Ryan Freeman, Head of Partnerships at Deel.

Addressing HR Complexity with White Label Solutions

The modern HR landscape is increasingly fragmented, with businesses often needing to juggle multiple custom integrations across various platforms. Deel’s new White Label program allows companies to integrate global hiring, onboarding, and payroll solutions into their own offerings, complete with tailored branding. It comes with an out-of-the-box option where a company can easily add their own logo, colours and design elements that feels like their own company. Deel can also help support tailored needs with a customised API.

Companies like Alignerr, a community of experts in AI model training, are already seeing the benefits of Deel’s White Label program. “Handling a large volume of international contractors was time-consuming and we knew we could streamline our efforts. By white-labeling Deel Contractor, we’ve transformed our processes—automating workflows like onboarding, compliance, and payments,” said Kahveh Saramout, Director of Alignerr.

Talent marketplaces and staffing companies like eTeam and HR companies like Joyowo are using Deel white label to offer end-to-end services beyond their core competencies.

Expanding Reach with a Global Reseller Program

To meet the increasing demand for HR solutions that serve global teams, Deel is also launching a Global Reseller Program. This initiative will enable partners to resell Deel’s payroll and HR products. Deel partners will receive discounted pricing, a custom API, in-house support and ongoing enablement as part of the program.

Current partners who have been working with Deel under this model include EPI-USE and Multibook.

“Work has gone global and there is a huge opportunity in helping companies find and implement the best payroll and HR tech to meet this new need,” said Keith McDermott, Partner at EPI-USE, “Deel is a true one stop shop. It’s flexible enough to help smaller businesses with hiring, onboarding and employee engagement as well as solve complex issues for enterprises who need global payroll and IT support in several countries.”

About Deel

Deel is the leading global payroll and compliance platform. With Deel, businesses can hire anyone, anywhere, in a simple and compliant manner. Deel's platform offers unmatched payroll, benefits, and compliance capabilities in over 150 countries, providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for both businesses and their international teams.

© Scoop Media

