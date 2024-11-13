Bringing The Wine World To New Zealand, Through New Zealand Wine Sommelier Scholarships

A group of international sommeliers will arrive in New Zealand next year, thanks to New Zealand Winegrowers’ Sommelier Scholarships.

New Zealand Winegrowers says this initiative helps to influence preferences for New Zealand wine in some of the world’s most interesting wine bars and restaurants.

“We look forward to winning the hearts and wine lists of this impressive group of sommeliers”, says Charlotte Read, General Manager Brand, New Zealand Winegrowers. “As a result of their time with us, we are confident they will be inspired and share their first-hand knowledge of New Zealand wine with their customers.”

The nine sommeliers who are recipients of this year’s scholarships will take a break from their day jobs to immerse themselves in New Zealand’s wine regions and attend a one-day masterclass called the Sommit. The hand-selected group will come from the USA, UK, Canada, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand Winegrowers, the industry body that represents both growers and wineries, has been cementing relationships with sommeliers since 2016 through this scholarship programme that includes wine tastings and experiences throughout several New Zealand wine regions.

“This is the first time since 2019 that we have been able to bring sommeliers back to New Zealand to visit our wine regions and to attend Sommit, a full day masterclass. We are excited to add to the itinerary three days at the Pinot Noir New Zealand 2025 event in Christchurch, where the sommeliers will be able to take a deep dive into the people and places that lie behind New Zealand Pinot Noir.”

Over 120 sommeliers applied for this year’s scholarships when they opened in May 2024. Since 2016, the programme has hosted seven Sommit events, for 114 sommeliers, from 18 countries.

Amber Rill will join the group from Corkbuzz, a New York City wine bar with two locations, that offers wine education through wine classes, wine dinners, special events and private events.

Amber says “I'm excited to experience first-hand the trajectory of the New Zealand wine industry. Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc are proven, classic wines, and it stands to reason that other quality and complex wines from other grapes will follow. The opportunity to learn about these wines and share that knowledge with the New York wine community, along with other established grapes, can only help to strengthen and grow our understanding and appreciation of New Zealand's contributions to the world of wine.”

Liinaa Berry who consults to Australia’s on-premise trade, is fizzing about the opportunity. “New Zealand strikes me as one of the most beautiful countries on the planet with untouched wilderness, a rich culture and a vibrant wine scene. Being selected as a scholar is a true honour and I couldn't be more excited to immerse myself in the terroirs, diversity and pioneering spirits of New Zealand wines.”

Charlotte says of next year, “Bringing influencers from around the world to New Zealand through the Sommelier Scholarships is an extraordinary opportunity, and at New Zealand Winegrowers we believe this element of our education programme is quite unique around the world, just like our wines.”

New Zealand sits at the far edge of the world, but punches above its weight on the world wine stage. Over the past year, wine lovers across the globe purchased 81 glasses of New Zealand wine per second.

