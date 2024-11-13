Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Treat All Retail Crime Seriously, Retail NZ Says

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is calling for crimes against any retail worker to be treated seriously by the justice system.

Appearing before the Justice Select Committee this week, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young said the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill did not go far enough in deterring crime against retail workers.

The Bill proposes to introduce new aggravating factors at sentencing to address concerns about crime against sole charge workers, and those whose home and business are connected.

“We find it difficult to justify treating one retail worker differently to another, depending on where they work,” Ms Young said.

“Almost every retail worker has been affected by crime and aggression, whether they are sole charge or not. On a daily basis, retailers of all sizes are dealing with threatening, violent or simply unpleasant customers, who are trying to steal or damage their property.”

Many New Zealanders enter the workforce in a retail position. Nobody wants to see young people put in danger or have bad experiences in their first job, she says.

“Crime is traumatic for those directly involved and their colleagues, whether they are working in a small store alongside one or two others, or in large supermarkets or big-box outlets.”

The consequences are serious risks to physical health, injuries and in the worst cases, death. There is also a major negative impact on the mental health and wellbeing of retail workers.

Retail is perceived as a more dangerous and less desirable place to work, leading to staff retention issues, and higher recruitment and training costs, along with increased costs of security personnel and loss prevention technology, Ms Young says.

To read Retail NZ’s submission on the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill, go to: https://retail.kiwi/2024-submission-sentencing-reform-amendment-bill/

© Scoop Media

