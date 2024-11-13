Gender Equality Award Winners Announced

The 2024 White Camellia Awards celebrated businesses leading the charge in championing gender equality in the workplace last night. With this year’s theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ the event took place at the Banquet Hall in Parliament Buildings, Wellington.

Master of Ceremony Honey Hireme-Smiler MNZM and keynote speaker the Honourable Nicola Grigg, Minister for Women, celebrated Kiwi businesses excelling in promoting equality in the workplace. They emphasised the vital importance of ongoing efforts to advance this cause across New Zealand during the awards ceremony.

Aligned with the seven UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), the awards encourage businesses to evaluate their efforts in enhancing women and non-binary peoples’ empowerment and equality and to acknowledge the impact of empowered individuals on business success.

Home Construction Ltd has been named the Supreme Winner for the second consecutive year, highlighting their commitment to promoting gender equality across multiple WEPS principles.

“Here at Home, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” says Paul Nanai, Chief Executive Officer, Home.

“Being recognised at last year’s awards enabled us to share why women’s empowerment is important to us and encourage our industry to get more involved. We know that when wāhine are better represented on our sites, leading our projects, and genuinely at the table, our business, people, and relationships do better on nearly every measure. More wāhine in our industry will make it safer, healthier, more productive, and more innovative.”

The Small to Medium Business Award went to Portia Law in Christchurch for their exceptional contributions to gender equality.

The New Zealand Defence Force, Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa, received a WEPs Supporter Award for its outstanding work in promoting education and training for career development, along with a strong commitment to measuring and reporting on gender equality.

BNZ won an award for Principle one in recognition of their work to establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality.

Portia Law received awards for excelling in Principle Two, highlighting their commitment to treating all employees fairly and upholding human rights and non-discrimination. They also excelled in Principle Three, demonstrating their dedication to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of all workers. Lastly, they were recognised for their outstanding efforts in Principle Five, which focuses on implementing enterprise development, supply chain, and marketing practices that empower women.

KPMG was awarded for their excellence in Principle Four, showcasing their initiatives to promote education, training, and professional development opportunities for women. They also excelled in Principle Six through their community initiatives and advocacy for equality. Measuring and publicly reporting on their progress toward achieving gender equality, saw KPMG win a third award for Principle Seven.

“These prestigious awards shine a light on the exceptional businesses and organisations leading the way in advancing gender equality across Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Tara Singh, President of UN Women Aotearoa NZ and Chair of WEPs in New Zealand Committee.

“Through their unwavering dedication, WEPs Signatories and Supporters are transforming workplaces into environments where every individual can truly thrive. This remarkable commitment not only nurtures wellbeing and excellence but also ignites innovation, drives growth, and enhances profitability, positioning these leaders as beacons in attracting and retaining top talent.”

Honey Hireme-Smiler MNZM, former Kiwiferns captain and current Sky Sport commentator says, “I stand for the equality and empowerment of women and non-binary individuals, shaped by years of navigating male dominated sports. I’ve fought for equal respect, equal pay, and equitable coverage for women’s rugby and rugby league, and I will continue to advocate for these changes for years to come.

“I support the White Camellia Awards because they honour businesses that are leading the way in gender equality advocacy and making an impact from within. We need to continue to amplify every voice, particularly those from Māori, Pacific, and rainbow communities, as we strive to cultivate workplaces where everyone feels safe, valued, and empowered to thrive.”

The Honorable Nicola Grigg says, “It was a privilege to address the attendees at the White Camellia Awards here at Parliament. This was a night showcasing all the incredible work that is going on to advance the rights and opportunities of women and girls across New Zealand.

“As Minister, I share the ambitions of creating economic freedom and empowering women by promoting leadership, addressing the gender pay gap, increasing opportunities and lifting incomes, which many businesses were celebrated for at the event. I congratulate all nominees, and award winners.”

The White Camellia Awards are an annual celebration proudly delivered by the UN WEPs NZ Committee, including UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand, NZ Federation of Business & Professional Women, Human Rights Commission, and Zonta International District 16.

