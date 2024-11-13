Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SkyCity Welcomes Further Details On Regulation Of Online Casino Market, But Sounds Note Of Caution

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Sky City Entertainment

SkyCity Entertainment Group (SkyCity) welcomes the Government's further announcement on the development of a regulated framework for online casino gambling in New Zealand.

“We fully support measures such as prohibiting advertising that appeals to children, acceptable age verification systems, and the introduction of substantial fines to ensure compliance,” said SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge.

“New Zealand-based companies have more incentive to protect Kiwis from harm. We have invested in our communities through jobs, taxes, community contributions and capital investment.

“Today we have an uneven playing field where some offshore operators are non-compliant and encouraging kiwis to gamble unsafely. SkyCity is fully complying with all the regulations today and we are looking for regulation that evens the playing field.

“We look forward to making further contributions to the development of a system that meets regulatory objectives and prioritises consumer well-being and the continued success of New Zealand’s regulated entertainment sector,” said Mr Walbridge.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Sky City Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 