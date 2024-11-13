SkyCity Welcomes Further Details On Regulation Of Online Casino Market, But Sounds Note Of Caution

SkyCity Entertainment Group (SkyCity) welcomes the Government's further announcement on the development of a regulated framework for online casino gambling in New Zealand.

“We fully support measures such as prohibiting advertising that appeals to children, acceptable age verification systems, and the introduction of substantial fines to ensure compliance,” said SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge.

“New Zealand-based companies have more incentive to protect Kiwis from harm. We have invested in our communities through jobs, taxes, community contributions and capital investment.

“Today we have an uneven playing field where some offshore operators are non-compliant and encouraging kiwis to gamble unsafely. SkyCity is fully complying with all the regulations today and we are looking for regulation that evens the playing field.

“We look forward to making further contributions to the development of a system that meets regulatory objectives and prioritises consumer well-being and the continued success of New Zealand’s regulated entertainment sector,” said Mr Walbridge.

