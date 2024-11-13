Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Palmerston North will be celebrating in style after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Rangitīkei Street in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Kaitāia will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak n Save Kaitāia.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

