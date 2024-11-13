SUSE Eliminates Need For Multiple Monitoring Tools With All-in-One Observability Platform For Rancher Community Users

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2024 - SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced the early access of SUSE Cloud Observability, a cloud native, fully managed observability platform designed specifically for Rancher-managed Kubernetes clusters. SUSE Cloud Observability offers an all-in-one observability tool tailored for the Rancher community, eliminating the need for separate tools.

Observability is crucial for critical uptime, cost management and enhancing security within cloud native environments. Traditionally, organisations need multiple tools to manage the full observability process from data ingestion to dashboard creation—and integrating these observability tools can be challenging. SUSE Cloud Observability simplifies this process by providing an all-in-one solution for Rancher-managed Kubernetes clusters, enabling faster issue resolution and more efficient resource management.

SUSE Cloud Observability delivers multi-cloud visibility with dependency maps to visualise clusters across multiple clouds. Enterprises can use the platform to monitor mission-critical workloads in Rancher-managed Kubernetes clusters across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, quickly detecting and resolving issues in real time.

“In line with SUSE’s core value of openness, we’re excited to provide powerful observability features to facilitate innovation, collaboration, and accessibility in the Rancher Community,” said Andreas Prins, Vice President of Observability at SUSE. “We’re proud to introduce SUSE Cloud Observability to empower our community with an easy entry point to observability with out-of-the-box features. This solution simplifies operations for complex, distributed environments.”

Benefits of SUSE Cloud Observability include:

Comprehensive Insights: Deep insights into Kubernetes environments powered by OpenTelemetry, and more than 40 out-of-the-box dashboards that offer a holistic view of the entire stack.

Deploy quickly with a SaaS observability solution and out-of-the-box pre-configured policies.

Deploy quickly with a SaaS observability solution and out-of-the-box pre-configured policies. Cost-Effective Entry Point: Start small and scale as needed with transparent, usage-based pricing and no hidden costs while still enjoying a fully managed SaaS solution.

Customers can get six months free during the Early Availability (EA) program, followed by a scalable, pay-as-you-go pricing model designed for flexible enterprise adoption.

SUSE® Cloud Observability is showcased as part of SUSE’s presence at KubeCon North America 2024 in Salt Lake City Nov. 12-15. To learn more, visit SUSE Cloud Observability Early Access Program page.

Aligned with its open-source ethos, SUSE is actively working to contributing observability capabilities to the open-source community. Further updates on this topic will follow.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Suite, SUSE Rancher Suite, SUSE Edge Suite and SUSE AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

