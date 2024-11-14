Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwis Urged To Act Now To Ease Financial Strain As Christmas Nears

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 6:19 am
Press Release: Loansmart

As festive excitement builds, many Kiwis find themselves grappling with financial pressures.

The rising costs of Christmas place a financial strain on many families. Traditional celebrations, including food and gatherings, contribute to this burden, exacerbated by persistently high prices.

Additionally, year-end festivities, travel expenses, income disruptions, and looming back-to-school costs further complicate financial situations for families. As economic conditions worsen, the challenges of the holiday season are likely to intensify.

Many people turn to credit options to get them through this season, but this can create other problems.

To help alleviate these burdens, Loansmart is encouraging Kiwis to get their debt under control so they can enjoy a stress-free holiday.

"There's no doubt that the festive season is difficult financially for many people, this year especially so. The economic situation is tough and the costs of goods and services just seems to keep going up," says Murray Greig, Loansmart's Managing Director.

Recent data from Centrix shows that over 450,000 New Zealanders are currently behind on credit payments, 3.5% more than this time in 2023. So it's become crucial for people to take control of their finances during this holiday season.

One way to do this is through Loansmart's Christmas Consolidation Loans. The purpose of this loan is to consolidate debt in order to manage holiday expenses effectively. The goal is to reduce interest rates or repayments on all debts a client has, sometimes both.

With rates starting from just 9.95%, and flexible terms ranging from six months to seven years, a Christmas Consolidation Loan provides an opportunity to improve one's financial situation while still enjoying the festive season.

"It's not just about enjoying a wonderful Christmas; it's about setting yourself up for a better financial future," Murray says.

For more information, please visit Loansmart's website.

