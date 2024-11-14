Latest Data On New Zealand's Most Stolen Cars (To 31 October 2024)

New Data Released on New Zealand's Most Stolen Cars: Key Insights and Trends to Help Drivers Protect Their Vehicles

MoneyHub's ongoing research reveals critical data on car theft trends across New Zealand, pinpointing the most frequently stolen models, theft hotspots, and protective measures for vehicle owners. With roughly 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles stolen annually across the country per police data, this persistent issue continues to affect drivers nationwide.

In response, MoneyHub has committed to releasing updated findings every six months, helping drivers stay informed about which vehicles are most at risk and how best to secure them.

MoneyHub’s latest report, covering the six months from 1 May to 31 October 2024, lists the top 20 most stolen car models, theft rates by region, and other insightful metrics. The report aims to empower car buyers, owners, and insurers with up-to-date information on high-risk models and provides valuable tips on theft prevention.

Highlights of the Latest Report:

The Toyota Hilux, Mazda Demio, and Ford Courier are among the most targeted vehicles. These models are frequently stolen due to their popularity, high resale value, and demand for parts. Regional Theft Rates: Car theft rates are highest in counties such as Manukau, Canterbury, and Auckland City. Our report shows a clear link between population density and theft frequency, with counties/Manukau leading the way for high-risk models like the Subaru Legacy.

Rank Car Model Make Number Stolen Average Stolen Per Week Region Most Likely Stolen In 1 Hilux Toyota 171 6.6 Canterbury 2 Hiace Toyota 113 4.4 Auckland City 3 Courier Ford 102 3.9 Canterbury 4 Navara Nissan 80 3.1 Bay of Plenty 5 Aqua Toyota 77 3.0 Counties/Manukau 6 Commodore Holden 75 2.9 Counties/Manukau 7 Legacy Subaru 75 2.9 Counties/Manukau 8 Corolla Toyota 75 2.9 Counties/Manukau 9 Ranger Ford 73 2.8 Northland 10 Demio Mazda 67 2.6 Auckland City 11 Impreza Subaru 59 2.3 Counties/Manukau 12 Falcon Ford 57 2.2 Canterbury 13 Atenza Mazda 56 2.2 Counties/Manukau 14 Swift Suzuki 54 2.1 Counties/Manukau 15 Tiida Nissan 52 2.0 Auckland City 16 Landcruiser Toyota 51 2.0 Canterbury 17 Axela Mazda 50 1.9 Central 18 Vitz Toyota 50 1.9 Waikato 19 Bounty Mazda 47 1.8 Canterbury 20 Axio Toyota 45 1.7 Northland

Note: This table excludes trailers, motorbikes, mopeds, and similar non-car vehicles to focus on passenger cars, as this represents the majority of vehicle thefts relevant to most drivers.

Protecting Your Vehicle: Tips for Car Owners

"Car theft remains a pervasive issue across New Zealand. While the type of vehicle and its popularity on the road plays a significant role, there are steps every owner can take to reduce their risk," says Christopher Walsh, Founder of MoneyHub.

"The police data underscores the importance of investing in practical security measures, such as immobilisers, steering wheel locks, and comprehensive insurance. For those in the market for a new car, understanding the risk associated with certain models can be invaluable in making an informed choice."

Key Advice for Owners of High-Risk Models:

Use Visible Security Measures: "Visible deterrents like steering wheel locks often deter thieves," says Walsh. "Unlike immobilisers, which are hidden, these locks convey that a vehicle will be challenging to steal."

"Visible deterrents like steering wheel locks often deter thieves," says Walsh. "Unlike immobilisers, which are hidden, these locks convey that a vehicle will be challenging to steal." Consider Insurance Options Carefully: Comprehensive car insurance can offer peace of mind for drivers of high-theft models. "Many owners don't realise that third-party insurance won't cover a stolen car unless it has fire and theft as additional cover," notes Walsh. "The extra expense of a comprehensive policy could save substantial financial loss if theft occurs."

What Makes These Models a Target?

"Thieves favour certain models due to their high demand in the parts market and relative ease of theft," Walsh explains. "For instance, models like the Toyota Hilux and Subaru Legacy remain consistently targeted across New Zealand, reflecting trends in rural and urban demand. These insights give drivers a clearer picture of what they can do to avoid becoming targets."

Stay Updated

MoneyHub will continue to provide updated car theft data every six months to keep New Zealanders informed. "Our commitment is to provide drivers with accurate and actionable data," Walsh adds. "By highlighting these trends, we aim to help vehicle owners and buyers make smarter, safer choices."

