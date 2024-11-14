United States Business Summit – A New Era

NZINC. and the Auckland Business Chamber present the United States Business Summit: A New Era on Friday, November 22nd. Now in its third year, the US Business Summit offers a unique chance to assess the implications of Donald Trump’s re-election on NZ-US relations.

Following a year of strong bilateral trade, during which the US became New Zealand's second-largest export market, this summit will gather political and business leaders to discuss how New Zealand can capitalise on expanding ties. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will open the event, sharing insights on New Zealand’s evolving relationship with the United States.

“This is a pivotal moment for New Zealand and the United States. President Trump’s re-election brings both challenges and opportunities, and we must be proactive in shaping our future economic and diplomatic relationship with the US,” said Fran O’Sullivan, Co-Chair of the United States Business Summit.

Geopolitical expert Zack Cooper will examine the impact of Trump’s presidency on trade, security, and foreign policy, while best-selling author and NZTE Beachhead Adviser Simon Taylor will offer strategies for New Zealand businesses expanding into the US market.

With a strong focus on foreign direct investment, Rob Coneybeer, co-founder of Shasta Ventures, will highlight New Zealand’s appeal as an investment destination, and Minister for Trade Hon Todd McClay will discuss opportunities for New Zealand businesses to leverage this growing economic relationship.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The summit will address emerging opportunities in sectors like green technologies, sustainable agriculture, space, and deep tech, as well as the influence of shifting global dynamics, consumer expectations and trade policies.

“New Zealand’s relationship with the United States is integral to our growth and success. The summit will set the stage for building a solid foundation for business and partnership in this new era,” added Simon Bridges, Co-Chair of the United States Business Summit.

© Scoop Media

