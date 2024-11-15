National Accounts (industry Production And Investment): Year Ended March 2023

HortPlus: Project Aims To Improve Quality Of Weather Data In New Zealand

The project has been undertaken by University of Auckland Masters student Aman Tyagi as part of a data science industry project guided by mentors from HortPlus and academic supervisors. By analysing and working with data from clusters of weather stations in HortPlus’ network, Tyagi has been able to develop a machine learning model that identifies any stations that may need urgent maintenance.