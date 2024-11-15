Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TIA Keen To See Tourism And Conservation Modernised

Friday, 15 November 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry’s peak body, Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) welcomes the opportunity to share views on how to modernise New Zealand’s conservation management system.

Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) has today released two discussion documents for public consultation. They cover a range of proposals aiming to protect natural areas while supporting sustainable growth in tourism and regional economies.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is very pleased to see DOC has opened consultation on modernising conservation land management to streamline concessions.There is also a proposalon access charging for some public conservation land.

“We know that the concession system has been broken for some time. We are driven to ensure the process for getting a concession is clearer, faster, and more flexible. It should also provide greater certainty for operators,” TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says.

“There's a great deal to digest, we will look carefully at the proposals and we'll be getting the views of our members as we prepare our submission. It's very important that consideration of access charging also recognises that the International Visitor Levy is now $100 and will generate tens of millions of dollars of funding for conservation and visitor management on the conservation estate,” Ms Ingram says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 