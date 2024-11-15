Cross-Party Consensus Congratulated

BusinessNZ congratulates the National, Labour and ACT parties for their shared endorsement of an updated framework for public private partnerships.

The New Zealand PPP Framework Blueprint for Future Transactions sets out New Zealand’s future approach to PPP infrastructure projects, based on learnings from past projects, with updated requirements relating to PPP risk management and performance.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich said major, enduring infrastructure assets needed to be built on the basis of consensus across parties, and the fact that the updated PPP framework had the endorsement of three major parties represented in Parliament was extremely good news.

"New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit is significant and is a barrier to economic growth. We have a pressing need for large-scale infrastructure construction over coming years, and need an agreed framework by which this can be optimally achieved.

"This level of consensus in this important area is cause for celebration," Mrs Rich said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

