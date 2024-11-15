Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A New Lease Of Life For FreshChoice Paetiki

Friday, 15 November 2024, 3:38 pm
Press Release: FreshChoice

Supervalue Paetiki is the latest store to receive a new lease of life under the FreshChoice banner. Reopening on Tuesday Taharepa Road in Tauhara, the refreshed store provides a much needed service to the local community and visitors to the region.

The team of 12 at FreshChoice Paetiki seek to offer a seamless shopping experience, with a wide range of products, including groceries, food-to-go, fresh meat, produce, perishables, and an extensive selection of local beer and wine.

Owner operator of FreshChoice Paetiki, Vikash Chandra, began his supermarket career at the age of 27 and is no stranger to the ins and outs of the retail world.

“I’ve been managing supermarkets for over 20 years now. It’s been a real journey running stores in Tauranga, Wanganui and Auckland. When the opportunity came up in 2021 to run this beautiful store in Paetiki I didn’t hesitate”, Vikash says.

Reflecting on the work, Vikash adds, “throughout my career my passion for retail has driven me to continually adapt, grow and learn. There is a real sense of pride and appreciation in work and I’m elated to be able to provide such an amazing store to the people of Paetiki.

FreshChoice Executive General Manager, Tim Cartwright says “over the last year, we’ve expanded the FreshChoice offering across New Zealand, transforming many of our SuperValue stores.”

“Paetiki is another example of how FreshChoice is growing and evolving across New Zealand to meet the ever changing needs of Kiwi customers. Vikash’s extensive experience and knowledge is a real benefit to the people of Paetiki. Being locally owned and operated gives FreshChoice the unique advantage of offering a grocery experience tailored to the community,” adds Tim.

FreshChoice Paetiki is located at 222 Taharepa Road, Tauhara, Taupō and is open 7am - 8pm Monday to Saturday and 8am - 8pm on Sunday.

 

About FreshChoice

FreshChoice is a leading supermarket brand in New Zealand, dedicated to providing fresh, high-quality products tailored to the needs of local communities. Focusing on supporting local suppliers and employing local residents, FreshChoice is committed to enhancing the shopping experience for customers. FreshChoice is currently undertaking a brand expansion with SuperValue stores being converted to FreshChoice.

