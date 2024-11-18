Decision Inc. Acquires ProQuest Consulting

Sydney, Australia, November 18, 2024 – Decision Inc., a leading Global Technology Services consultancy, today announced the acquisition of ProQuest Consulting, a top Australian Salesforce Summit Partner renowned for delivering exceptional, tailored Salesforce solutions.

“Over the past 13 years, ProQuest has proven its commitment to innovation and customer success,” said Nicholas Bell, Group CEO, Decision Inc. “They’re recognised not only for the quality of their solutions but for a customer experience that stands out in the market; clients feel listened to, understood, and supported with solutions that match their needs and empower them to achieve the highest performance.”

“By combining ProQuest’s Salesforce expertise with our strengths in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data, we’ll set new standards of excellence in delivering impactful technology solutions.”

As part of the acquisition ProQuest’s team will join Decision Inc. Australia, becoming part of the broader Decision Inc. group with ProQuest’s executives joining the Australian Exco. ProQuest’s focus on Salesforce will remain unchanged, while employees from both companies will gain opportunities to expand their skills and deliver even more advanced, integrated solutions to clients.

“ProQuest’s client-focused approach aligns with our values at Decision Inc., By combining ProQuest’s Salesforce expertise with our strengths in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data, we’ll set new standards of excellence in delivering impactful technology solutions to our clients. The introduction of the team will increase the Decision Inc. Australia business to over 65 people locally and increase the Decision Inc business to just under 400 people” said Bell. “ProQuest’s clients can expect a seamless transition, with services continuing uninterrupted.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Aymeric Zito will continue to lead ProQuest Consulting as Managing Director with Clive Roberts as Sales Director, ProQuest Consulting.

“Decision Inc. is renowned for its expertise in data strategy, management, and AI,” said Zito. “Their impressive portfolio of enterprise and government clients, combined with strong capabilities in AI, perfectly complements our Salesforce strengths. Together, we’re positioned to lead digital transformation, empowering organisations across the region to harness the full power of Salesforce, data, and AI.”

About Decision Inc.

Decision Inc. is a global Advisory led Technology Consulting company helping clients in 20 markets use technology and data to improve their performance and drive sustainable growth. We help the world’s most significant businesses transform their operating model and use technology to create a new future.

Our Advisory teams help our clients develop the Strategies and Business Cases to support their continued investment in Innovation and Operational Improvement, and our specialist consulting and engineering teams build and manage the core platforms that run their business.

As seen in The Australian Financial Review, The Weekend Australian and The Canberra Times we serve our community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We are proudly carbon neutral and Great Place to Work certified. You can read about our mission to achieve carbon neutrality here.

Connect with Decision Inc. Australia via its Blog, Instagram or LinkedIn. Join us, and let's shape the future of your business together.

About ProQuest Consulting

With a relentless focus on innovation, ProQuest empowers companies across Australia and New Zealand to achieve human-centric transformation with tailored Salesforce solutions, all delivered through disciplined Agile methodology. As Australia’s #1 Salesforce partner for Customer Service and Field Service Management, we help company leaders become true change makers, driving transformation that empowers employees and sets new benchmarks in customer experience.

Our expertise spans the entire Salesforce suite, with certifications across B2B sales, service, portals, marketing automation, integration, and analytics, making us the region’s go-to all-rounder partner. We're also pioneering the rollout of next-gen, AI-powered autonomous agents with Agentforce, helping organisations redefine service efficiency and engagement through cutting-edge technology.

ProQuest specialises in six core industries—Financial Services, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, and Manufacturing—bringing deep, industry-specific insights to each project. Recognised for our workplace culture, we're certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked the #2 Best Place to Work in Australia for 2024.

© Scoop Media

