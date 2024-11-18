Generate Welcomes Olympians Dame Lisa Carrington And Finn Butcher As Ambassadors

Generate is thrilled to announce its partnership with two of New Zealand’s most outstanding athletes, Dame Lisa Carrington and Finn Butcher. Known for their dedication, excellence, and approachable, down-to-earth Kiwi attitudes, both Lisa and Finn embody the core values Generate proudly champions.

With eight gold medals and one bronze across four Olympic games, Dame Lisa Carrington is New Zealand's most successful Olympian.

“Lisa personifies long-term performance – and that’s exactly what we strive to deliver to our KiwiSaver members,” says Henry Tongue, CEO of Generate. “Our funds are consistently recognised for their strong long-term performance, aligning with Lisa’s unwavering commitment to her sport.”

Finn Butcher, an emerging star in the canoe slalom world, brings a fresh, relatable energy to the partnership. His Kiwi spirit and genuine, approachable nature resonate with Generate’s mission to empower Kiwis to reach their financial potential. Generate’s nationwide team of advisers follows this ‘Kiwi approach,’ personally connecting with clients to offer expert KiwiSaver guidance.

Lisa shares her excitement, saying, “The chance to work with Generate to help inspire Kiwis to take charge of their financial future was too good an opportunity to pass up. Their proven track record and ongoing commitment to drive results for their members is awesome. I’m really excited about what this partnership has in store for us.”

Finn, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, echoes this sentiment. “As an athlete, I know the importance of honing my skills with the help of experts. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the guidance of specialist coaches. Generate applies the same principle, offering expert advice to help Kiwis achieve better financial outcomes.”

This exciting partnership underscores Generate’s commitment to long-term growth, performance, and a down-to-earth Kiwi approach, values Dame Lisa Carrington and Finn Butcher both embody. Together, Generate, Lisa, and Finn look forward to empowering more Kiwis to achieve their financial goals.

Henry Tongue, CEO of Generate:

"We’re honoured to have Dame Lisa Carrington and Finn Butcher represent Generate. Their dedication to excellence and lasting success mirrors our own commitment to providing outstanding long-term performance and excellent service for our members. We believe their involvement will inspire and engage our members and the community, reinforcing the importance of Kiwis being empowered to optimise their KiwiSaver accounts.”

About Generate

Generate manages $6.5 billion for over 155,000 KiwiSaver members. The Generate KiwiSaver Scheme is known for its record of strong long-term performance and exceptional service. The Generate Focused Growth Fund, Growth Fund and Moderate Fund have all ranked in the top three of their respective categories in the Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey for 10-year results every quarter since they were eligible.* Generate's dedication to providing KiwiSaver advice ensures that members are well informed, and their KiwiSaver plans are tailored to their savings goals.

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey September Quarter End 2024. The Generate Focused Growth Fund returns ranked 3rd out of 8 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds, the Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 13 NZ Multi Sector Growth Category Funds and the Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 13 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for a period of 10 years as of 30/09/2024. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Neither Morningstar, its affiliates, nor the content providers guarantee the data or content contained herein to be accurate, complete or timely nor will they have any liability for its use or distribution in New Zealand.

