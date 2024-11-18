SEO Taking A Leading Role In Real Estate Marketing In 2024

With the real estate agency market becoming more competitive, agencies are increasingly turning to search engine optimisation (SEO) as a strategy to improve online visibility and attract clients. SEO consultant Tom McSherry has shared insights and case studies that highlight how real estate agencies can benefit from tailored SEO approaches designed to meet the unique demands of their sector.

In a recent real estate SEO case study, McSherry demonstrated the impact of targeted SEO for Total Realty, a real estate firm facing strong competition. Through strategic keyword targeting and domain authority building, Total Realty achieved top-three Google search rankings for “real estate agents” in all nine of its office locations. This positioning not only increased visibility but also generated substantial monthly savings on advertising.

For other agencies, McSherry outlines best practices in SEO for real estate agencies. These include optimising Google Business Profiles to appear prominently in local search results and leveraging localised keyword strategies to capture search traffic from potential clients in specific regions. This approach is particularly beneficial for agencies with multiple branches, where each location can be optimised individually for better performance in its respective market.

These results emphasise the role of SEO in helping real estate agencies establish a competitive edge without incurring high ongoing marketing costs. By employing a structured SEO strategy, agencies can effectively strengthen their online presence, gain a prominent position in search rankings, and attract a larger client base. McSherry’s data-driven approach provides agencies with actionable steps to improve their visibility in an increasingly digital real estate market.

