Business Price Indexes: September 2024 Quarter

Monday, 18 November 2024, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Business price indexes (BPI) includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI).

Key facts In the September 2024 quarter compared with the June 2024 quarter:

  • output producers price index (PPI) rose 1.5 percent
  • input PPI rose 1.9 percent
  • farm expenses price index (FEPI) fell 0.2 percent
  • capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.1 percent

Visit our website to read this information release:

https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-price-indexes-september-2024-quarter

