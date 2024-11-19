Nintex Apps Enables Businesses & Partners To Easily Build Engaging Applications That Drive Productivity & Innovation

SYDNEY, NSW., November 19, 2024 – Nintex, a global leader in intelligent process automation powered by AI, today announced Nintex Apps – an intuitive application development product that enables business users, IT teams, process experts, and Nintex partners to rapidly build and deploy personalised, business-critical applications. Nintex Apps connects seamlessly with Nintex workflow and document generation products, enabling businesses to easily create purpose-built applications that streamline complex workflows and processes. With Nintex Apps, businesses can easily consolidate data from disparate systems and reduce the need for additional technologies.

"What stands out about Nintex Apps is its remarkable ability to accelerate the development process,” said Shaun Leisegang, General Manager for Automation, Data, and AI at Tecala, a technology and IT services company. “It enables us to deliver robust, scalable applications quickly and reliably, which is invaluable in today's fast-paced environment."

Data and technology sprawl create a drain on business efficiency

Mid-market businesses have a significant technology sprawl problem, with over 240 SaaS applications in their tech stack on average. As a result, employee productivity is negatively impacted by the very tools meant to drive efficiency because they have to keep switching from one system to the next to get work done. Businesses need a better way to unify information across systems, remove friction from business processes, and unlock the full potential for their customers and employees.

Build applications to improve user engagement and accelerate business processes

Intuitive application development combined with workflow automation enables businesses to automate and orchestrate their most complex processes through engaging and easy-to-use applications for end-users. With Nintex Apps, process experts and Nintex partners have an easy-to-use platform that enables them to:

Improve user engagement by building custom applications connected to business-critical workflows.

Unify access to data for internal teams and customers.

Simplify the development, deployment, and governance of business applications and workflows through a single platform.

“Businesses today are leveraging numerous software solutions to power processes across their organisations, which has resulted in sprawling technology stacks that stifle efficiency and productivity,” said Maureen Fleming, Program VP, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Research and Advisory Service at IDC. “By using an easy-to-use, low-code application development paired with optimised workflow data, mid-market businesses and departments within enterprise organisations can streamline their business processes and connect data sources, without adding additional software.”

“Unlike many products that promise ease-of-use, Nintex Apps is truly low-code and makes it easy to build custom applications,” said Lucia Venturi, Tech Lead at Sime Darby. “Because we’re able to pull in workflow, we have the ability to build powerful applications that end users will be able to easily use.”

“The launch of Nintex Apps is a meaningful step forward in our long-term vision of providing a single platform and integrated experience for end-to-end process automation powered by AI, said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product Officer at Nintex. “Nintex customers and partners can now leverage the power of workflow automation and application development in a connected experience to build business-critical solutions. Existing customers with Nintex workflow automation can easily extend and access powerful application development capabilities to enhance business processes.”

Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product Officer at Nintex / Supplied

Nintex acquired Skuid in January 2024, now integrated into the Nintex platform, offering a powerful solution for building user-friendly applications that streamline business processes without costly development resources.

To learn more about Nintex Apps, please click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine™, helps companies unlock the power of endless possibilities. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex platform to automate how work gets done, remove friction from business processes, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more about how Nintex and its global partner network are propelling people, work, and business forward at nintex.com.

