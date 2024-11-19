Improving Regulatory Oversight Welcomed

BusinessNZ endorses the start of work towards a proposed Regulatory Standards Bill.

The Bill aims to improve the quality of regulation, reducing the compliance burden on New Zealanders and boosting productivity.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says businesses will be heartened by the work.

"Our members have consistently called for something to be done about poor regulations holding back many businesses from achieving profitability. They know that excessive regulation holds back productivity and wage growth.

"BusinessNZ has consistently called for a regulatory responsibility law to help restrain the growth of unnecessary or poor-quality regulations. We have worked with the Government over recent months to gain businesses’ views on specific regulations that need scrutiny, and continue to make detailed recommendations about specific areas for reform across sectors.

"We also urge other businesses and individuals to give their views to the Ministry for Regulation’s Red Tape Tipline, so the public can inform the Government on regulations that adversely affects them."

Note:

The BusinessNZ Network including BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South, represents and provides services to thousands of businesses, small and large, throughout New Zealand.

