The Warriors Team Up With Rangatahi To Give Back To The Community With Volunteering Session At New Zealand Food Network

Photo/Supplied

Eight rugby league stars from the New Zealand Warriors got stuck into the community with a volunteering session alongside TYLA Youth Development Trust last Thursday, hosted by The New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) – Aotearoa’s national surplus food distributor.

Players – including Kurt Capewell, Bunty Afoa, Laish Albert Jones, Demitric Vaimauga, Luke Hanson and Patrick Moimoi – experienced working behind the scenes of food support in NZFN’s Penrose warehouse, sorting and packing surplus food and essential items so that they can be distributed to NZFN’s 60+ nationwide Food Hubs.

Chief Executive of the Warriors Community Foundation, Lincoln Jefferson says, “The team were stacking boxes with general products that every household needs – they loved getting in there and helping out. Throughout the whole NRL, volunteering is a big focus of ours and volunteering opportunities like these are a great chance to get out in the community and give back.”

NZFN Chief Executive, Gavin Findlay, says, “Everyone was so excited to have the players here today, and it was awesome to see them show up with such a great attitude. The hard mahi they put in – both on the field and in the community – really shows what they’re about.

“Volunteers are an integral part of how we’re able to operate the way we do, so we’re always so grateful when groups, whether they’re corporate teams or members of the public, are truly passionate about helping us in our mission to get food to where it’s needed most,” adds Findlay.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The session was organised through the Warriors Community Foundation which is dedicated to driving positive social change, focusing on promoting physical and mental wellbeing and various initiatives with community groups. Some of their ongoing programmes include: League in Libraries which encourages literacy through storytelling and creative writing, Tupu Maia which is a girls-only programme providing a safe space to enjoy exercise, and One NZ Warriors Community Activations connecting fans and community groups with the players.

One of these community groups is TYLA Youth Development Trust which helps disadvantaged, vulnerable and at-risk tamariki and rangatahi to turn their lives around. Rangatahi from TYLA spent the afternoon volunteering alongside the sporting superstars.

Anastasia Meredith, General Manager at TYLA says, “For our rangatahi, they never get these opportunities to give back to the community even though they come from the most vulnerable homes and communities themselves. But also to interact with celebrities and see that they’re just normal people like them. They get too shy and we encourage them that they’re people just like them, so they have some barriers that we try to break down with different experiences like these.”

Volunteering at the New Zealand Food Network is available year-round and is great for team building, encouraging corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. It also gives employees an opportunity to see first-hand what happens to the food donated by their organisations.

If you’d like to learn more about volunteering at NZFN, visit

https://www.nzfoodnetwork.org.nz/volunteer-with-nzfn/

About the New Zealand Food Network:

The New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) is a not-for-profit organisation, launched in July 2020, with funding from the Ministry of Social Development, to address the growing issue of food insecurity in Aotearoa.

With distribution centres in Auckland and Christchurch, it acts as Aotearoa's national surplus food distributor, collecting quality bulk surplus and donated food from food producers, growers and manufacturers and redistributing it to over 60 food hubs (food rescue organisations, iwi, foodbanks and charities) across the country, so that they may feed the communities they serve.

NZFN connects food surplus to food demand - efficiently and safely capturing and redistributing surplus and donated food nationally. This service prevents harmful GHG emissions from being produced and ensures a positive social impact by getting food to where it’s needed most.

