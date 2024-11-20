Rubrik Delivers Cyber Resilience Solution For Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

AUCKLAND – 20 November 2024 – Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces a new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage. As organisations become increasingly dependent on the cloud, there is an inherent risk for security blind spots and vulnerable sensitive data. Rubrik brings cyber posture and cyber recovery to provide Microsoft Azure Blob Storage customers further visibility into their cloud data, enabling business agility and resilience.

Microsoft Azure Blob Storage provides secure object storage for cloud-native workloads, archives, data lakes, high-performance computing, and machine learning. Optimised for storing massive amounts of unstructured data, organisations across all industries use Microsoft Azure Blob Storage as a critical repository for sensitive business information, personal data, compliance records, and data powering artificial intelligence (AI) training models.

“Simpson Strong-Tie is dedicated to innovation and superior service in the construction industry,” said John Meng, the VP of IT Infrastructure & Operations at Simpson Strong-Tie. “Disruptions in business can affect both our employees and our customers as well as our ability to provide exceptional service. By leveraging Rubrik’s solutions, including Azure Blob protection, we can ensure comprehensive data protection, compliance, and cyber resilience, which allows us to safeguard sensitive information and provide peace of mind to our employees and customers, knowing that their data is secure.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Rubrik Zero Labs recently found that 70 per cent of all Rubrik observed data in a cloud environment is object storage, which potentially has far lower security coverage compared to on premise and SaaS data,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “More shocking is that nearly 90 per cent of that data is estimated to be either text files or semi-structured files, representing data types that may vary in being machine readable or covered by prominent security technologies and services. That’s a double whammy – until now.”

“The rise of generative AI and large language models is producing an explosion of data that needs to be secured,” said Aung Oo, General Manager of Microsoft Azure Storage. “Protecting that torrent of critical AI data at scale in cloud object repositories like Azure Blob Storage requires a purposefully designed cyber resilience solution that Rubrik delivers.”

Key benefits of the new services for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage include:

Autonomously discover, classify, and provide context on all Microsoft Azure Blob Storage data, without that source data leaving the customer’s environment.

Assess the security posture of sensitive data against security policies and data requirements for your business.

Continuously monitor sensitive data within Microsoft Azure Blob Storage for risky user activity and provide early warning of emerging threats.

Identify and remediate redundant Microsoft Azure Blob data to help reduce cloud costs.

Support storing backup data to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage Cool and Cold tiers to lower total cost of ownership

Rapidly recover the most recent clean copy using a range of recovery patterns, including object-level and whole container.

Today’s announcement is an extension of Rubrik’s long-standing relationship with Microsoft to help customers further strengthen their cyber resilience. Most recent integrations include comprehensive management of Microsoft 365 with an expansion of the Microsoft 365 Backup offering, as well as Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service. In 2023, Rubrik became a member of the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program after joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and unveiling an integration with Microsoft Sentinel. Additionally, Rubrik was named 2024 Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year.

Rubrik’s new data protection capabilities for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage are now generally available. To learn more, visit our solution page and visit the Rubrik Booth #511 at Microsoft Ignite.

##

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organisations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organisations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

