Holiday Home Buyers Spark Revival In Waihi Beach Property Market

LJ Hooker Sold (Photo/Supplied)

Waihi Beach's property market has seen an increase in activity as holiday home buyers return, following a challenging period of economic uncertainty and high interest rates.

LJ Hooker Waihi Beach reported a noticeable increase in buyer activity, with recent sales a reflection of renewed confidence among those seeking a slice of paradise.

LJ Hooker Waihi Beach Principal Gary Alway has noticed how with improved interest rates for borrowers has been a key factor driving the market resurgence.

“Holiday home buyers are back, but they’re approaching the market with clear heads. These buyers have disposable income to spend on a second property, but they’re cautious and price-conscious,” Alway said.

“If a property is well-priced, it’s gaining attention and offers. However, vendors who overestimate their property’s value are being overlooked.”

In October, LJ Hooker Waihi Beach sold 14 properties, with prices ranging from $220,000 to $3.8 million. November is showing similar momentum, with 10 contracts already secured mid-month.

“Interest rates coming down—and the expectation of further cuts—are giving buyers confidence that owning a holiday home is more achievable. Lower mortgage costs make this lifestyle investment more affordable,” Alway said.

While the market is strengthening, Alway notes that buyers are focusing on value and not rushing into purchases.

“People are investing wisely and ensuring the numbers stack up for them. It’s a positive sign for both buyers and vendors who are realistic about their expectations.”

LJ Hooker Group Head of Network NZ Campbell Dunoon said the increase in sales in Waihi Beach is a testament to the area’s enduring appeal as a holiday destination, coupled with the confidence that a more stable economic outlook brings.

“With interest rates coming down, we've seen a significant rise in buyer activity across the property market. For many New Zealanders, property ownership remains a key way to secure their future, whether it's through owning a family home or building equity.

“We are noticing increased activity in desirable coastal regions whether it be a lifestyle move, investment or that ideal family bach. Places like Waihi Beach cater for a wide variety of buyers from couples to families and to those with seasonal interest,” Dunoon said.

