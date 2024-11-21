A Quarter Of Older NZers Fear Going Online Due To Scam Concerns

One in four New Zealanders over 65 are hesitant to go online due to fears of being scammed, BNZ research reveals.

Up from 13% three years ago, the growing hesitancy among over-65's raises concerns about digital exclusion in an increasingly online world.

Released for Fraud Awareness Week, the research shows a stark generational divide in digital confidence, with only 10% of under-35s expressing hesitancy about going online due to scams. However, the findings show age doesn’t increase someone’s risk of becoming a scam victim, suggesting fear among older people may be creating an unnecessary barrier to digital participation.

BNZ Head of Financial Crime, Ashley Kai Fong, says this creates significant challenges as we increasingly manage our lives online.

"When older New Zealanders avoid going online out of fear, they miss out on everything from banking convenience to video calls with family. As our world becomes increasingly digital, we need to ensure everyone can participate with confidence," says Kai Fong.

More positively, the research found strong engagement with education efforts, with 96% of respondents aged over 65 seeing scam prevention material recently.

"While it's encouraging that older New Zealanders are engaging with scam education, we need to ensure this builds confidence rather than creates fear," says Kai Fong.

"The goal isn't to avoid technology - it's to use it confidently and safely. This is particularly important as more essential services, from banking to government support, become digital-first."

To help customers stay safer online, BNZ provides scam education resources through its Scam Savvy programme. Offering practical tips and updates on emerging scam trends, the programme equips customers with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the digital world safely.

This is in addition to other measures, including:

Tools such as its new online banking lock feature in the BNZ app,which gives customers the ability to disable all online banking activity and lock access to their online banking if they suspect a scammer has gained access to their accounts.

Enhanced verification processes for high-risk banking actions

Two-factor authentication for greater security

In-app identity verification when speaking with BNZ staff

"Digital inclusion is about more than just having internet access - it's about having the confidence to use it safely. At BNZ, we’re doing our part to better educate New Zealanders about the risk of scams, what to look out for and how to keep yourself safer online," says Kai Fong.

Keeping account details, passwords and pin numbers safe

never click on links or attachments sent by someone you don’t know or that seem out of character for someone you do know

keep your computer and phone security software up to date

contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve been scammed

Top tips to get scam savvy – BNZ will never:

email or text you links to online banking and ask you to log in

send you a text message with a link to a website, or link to call us

ask you for information about your PIN number, bank account number, or password

ask you to verbally share the authentication codes sent to you by text or email, even with a BNZ staff member

ask you to transfer money to help catch a scammer or a bank employee who is scamming customerssend you a text message about account issues with a link to log in

ask you to download software to access your Internet Banking remotely

use international phone numbers to call or send you notifications.

