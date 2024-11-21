Nespresso NZ Serves Up A Winning Partnership With The ASB Classic

Nespresso NZ x ASB Classic (Photo/Supplied)

21 NOVEMBER 2024. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — Nespresso, the pioneer of portioned coffee known for high-quality espresso, is excited to announce its first-time partnership with the iconic ASB Classic, becoming the Official Coffee Sponsor for the 2025 tennis tournament. With its signature First Serve moment, Nespresso is set to bring the energy, excitement, and refreshment that the event—and a great coffee—deserve.

For tennis fans and coffee lovers alike, Nespresso is serving up the perfect start to every match, with its refreshing iced coffee range taking centre stage. As the ultimate pick-me-up on those hot summer days, Nespresso’s iced coffee offerings will be the hero drink at the ASB Classic, keeping spectators and players cool throughout the tournament.

"We’re thrilled to be the Official Coffee Sponsor of the ASB Classic, an event that captures the spirit of summer and world-class performance," said Stefan Vermeulen, Nespresso Oceania CEO. "Just like the excitement of the First Serve, Nespresso’s iced coffee range is the perfect way to kick off the day—refreshing, bold, and full of flavour. We know Kiwis love iced coffee, and we’ve created bespoke recipes to ensure that every sip is as refreshing as the tournament itself."

As New Zealand’s top tennis event heats up, Nespresso will offer a selection of high-quality hot and iced coffee options exclusively to fans and players. From the crisp, refreshing notes of the Iced Coconut Latté to the smooth indulgence of the Iced Mocha, every Nespresso drink served at the event is crafted to deliver a top-tier experience, just like the athletes on court. For something a little different, Nespresso will also serve an Iced Coffee Refresher—a unique blend of coconut water and coffee—designed to keep you refreshed all day long.

“We’re excited to be working with Nespresso to bring something truly special to the ASB Classic,” said Nicolas Lamperin, Tournament Director of the ASB Classic. “Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with the high standards of our tournament. We’re looking forward to offering fans a memorable experience, from the first serve of the day to the last, with a coffee that’s as bold and refreshing as the matches themselves.”

In addition to coffee offerings, Nespresso will be present across key areas of the event, including a customer activation at The Serve, and branding on the Umpire Chair. The Nespresso First Serve will also take centre court as part of a unique broadcast moment that elevates the excitement of the first serve each day, combining the best of tennis and coffee culture.

As the only coffee brand to design capsules specifically for cold brewing, Nespresso is proud to showcase its dynamic iced coffee range at the ASB Classic. Expertly crafted to release vibrant flavours over ice, Nespresso’s iced coffees are designed to be the perfect companion for a day at the courts or a relaxing break in the sun.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE VIA NESPRESSO’S RECYCLING PROGRAMME

Nespresso seeks to make a difference where they can. That’s why Nespresso has developed a dedicated recycling programme with ways for customers to be involved, including the new Doorstep Collection recycling service. Discover how to recycle your Nespresso coffee capsules here.

Note:

Nespresso signature coffees available at ASB Classic 2025:

Iced Latté

Iced Coconut Latté

Iced Mocha

Iced Coffee Refresher (coconut water & Nespresso coffee)

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques.

