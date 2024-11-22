ProCare Announces New Board Members At AGM

Reflections, new faces, and farewells featured in ProCare’s Annual General Meeting last night. The leading healthcare provider brought together Shareholders, Co-operative Board members, practice staff and ProCare staff to reflect on the successes and challenges of the past year and focus on the goals and plans for this financial year.

In a series of Board announcements, longtime Board Director and Chair of the ProCare Co-operative Board, Dr Craig King, stepped down from his position after completing his maximum 9-year term.

Reflecting on his time on the Board, Dr Craig King says: “It was a joy and a privilege to serve on the ProCare Co-operative Board for nine years, with the last two years as Chair. I want to say a huge thank you to my fellow Board members, to Bindi and her executive team, and of course to the wider ProCare whānau for being wonderful to work alongside.

“I am proud of all the work we have achieved together over the years, and I’m confident that the team will continue to keep the health of our community at the forefront of their minds going forward,” he concludes.

Appointed Director, Alister Lawrence, is stepping into the position of ProCare’s Co-operative Board Chair.

Alister has served on the ProCare Co-operative Board for 5 years, is Chair of ProCare's Remuneration and Governance Committee and Chair of Aquatherm NZ Limited. He holds Directorships of Plazrok International Holdings Limited and The Building Research Association of NZ Inc. (BRANZ). He is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors brings more than 25 years of experience working in New Zealand and internationally in the Co-operative sector as both a CEO and Director.

Lawrence says: “Last night we farewelled Dr Craig King, who has been an asset to the ProCare Co-operative Board for nine years. We sincerely thank him for his dedication, guidance, and expertise, and wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

One of the highlights of the evening was welcoming Dr Anna Bedbrook from Mairangi Medical Centre as a new Director to the Board and announcing the re-election of Dr Wikitoria (Wiki) Gillespie (Ngāti Kahungunu) from Swanson Medical, as Director.

Alister Lawrence, ProCare Network Board Chair says: “It’s fantastic to have Dr Anna and Dr Wiki with their level of wisdom and experience join our Board and shape the way we operate. Healthcare is currently facing several challenges, so it is heartening to know that Anna and Wiki will help us navigate how ProCare and our practices together navigate this time of complex change.”

“Being part of a Board in healthcare is no easy task – the depth of need and scope of challenges faced by the communities we serve is vast. We remain committed to putting whānau at the centre of care, and I’m looking forward to working with Anna, Wiki, the rest of the Board, and ProCare’s Executive Leadership Team to address the growing need.”

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

© Scoop Media

