Linked Employer-employee Data: September 2023 Quarter

Quarterly linked employer-employee data (LEED) provides statistics on filled jobs, job flows, worker flows, mean and median earnings for continuing jobs and new hires, and total earnings.

Key facts

Filled jobs

‘Filled jobs’ in Linked employer-employee data (LEED) is defined as the number of jobs on the 15th day of the middle month of the reference quarter. There is no distinction between full-time or part-time jobs.

This release contains actual data and compares data for the September 2023 quarter with the June 2023 quarter.

Changes in the filled jobs were:

all industries – down 0.3 percent (7,930 jobs)

goods-producing industries – down 0.9 percent (4,280 jobs)

primary industries – down 1.0 percent (1,010 jobs)

service industries – down 0.1 percent (2,670 jobs).

