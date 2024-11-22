Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Local Business Owners Are Bringing Quality Style Cuts To Whangārei

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:53 am
Press Release: Just Cuts

Whangārei locals Sanju and Karam Rani are thrilled to announce the opening of their new Just Cuts Salon, a walk-in hairdressing experience bringing quality, accessible Style Cuts to the community.

Opening at 9 am next Thursday, 28 November, the Salon is conveniently located near ANZ in the heart of Whangārei and promises a warm, family-friendly environment where everyone is welcome.

Free Style Cuts will be offered to the first 30 lucky Clients on Grand Opening Day, and residents will also benefit from a $29 Style Cut offer (normally $45) for the first 6 weeks of opening.

As new franchisees, Sanju and Karam Rani are eager to bring the Just Cuts experience to their community and are looking forward to serving local families, friends and neighbours with a welcoming, walk-in Salon experience that caters to everyone.

Sanju Rani shared their excitement for the opening saying, “We’re so proud to open our doors in Whangārei and become a part of this vibrant community. Just Cuts is all about accessible, professional Style Cuts, so we welcome everyone to come by, whether for a quick trim or a fresh new look.”

“We’re a walk-in, no-appointments-needed Salon, so we’re ready to welcome anyone who’s looking for a great Style Cut.”

Just Cuts Whangārei offers Style Cuts for men, women, children, teens and seniors. Clients can check in using the Just Cuts app, which provides access to Salon wait times and text notifications when it’s almost time for their Style Cut. The app also offers loyalty rewards for added value.

Just Cuts Whangārei will employ fully qualified, experienced Stylists, and there are some casual, part-time and full-time flexible opportunities for fully qualified hairdressers still available.

The grand opening at Just Cuts Whangārei will take place next Thursday, 28 November, at 9 am.

Follow Just Cuts Whangārei on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with their grand opening plans.

Visit Just Cuts Whangārei at 8 Cameron Street, Whangārei, New Zealand.

