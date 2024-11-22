Bitdefender Partners With Cysurance To Provide MDR Customers With A Cybersecurity Breach Warranty Program

AUCKLAND – 22 November 2024 – Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a new cybersecurity breach warranty program for businesses that adopt its managed detection and response (MDR) services. The program, which offers up to US$1 million in financial compensation in the wake of security incidents impacting operations, is delivered through a partnership with Cysurance.

“As the threat landscape grows increasingly complex, businesses should have confidence in the solutions that protect vital assets as well as access to financial resources that fund recovery efforts should a security incident occur,” said Kirsten Bay, co-founder and CEO of Cysurance. “Bitdefender’s MDR services have been certified by Cysurance to reduce the likelihood, severity and impact of cyber incidents.”

Kirsten Bay, co-founder and CEO of Cysurance / Supplied

The program comes at a time when business email compromise, credential theft, malware, phishing, platform vulnerabilities, and more, affect a rapidly growing number of organisations across all industries. In a recent survey of over 1,200 IT and security professionals in companies with 1,000 or more employees, over half experienced data breaches or leaks in the last 12 months.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bitdefender worked closely with Cysurance to certify its MDR offerings to ensure controls are properly implemented for new and existing customers. The cybersecurity warranty addresses compliance and regulatory shortfalls, legal liability, and financial loss in the aftermath of an incident. The Cysurance Certification Warranty offers immediate financial protection at no additional cost for new or existing customers of MDR or MDR PLUS.

Bitdefender MDR provides continuous threat monitoring, detection and response, threat hunting, analyst-led recommendations, and security consulting. Services are managed from a single point using the Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security which includes GravityZone CSPM+, a powerful solution combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).

“We're committed to delivering world-class MDR services that help businesses remain secure through continuous threat monitoring and eradication. Through our partnership with Cysurance, the new cybersecurity breach warranty provides peace of mind by offering our customers a financial safety net at no extra cost should any incident occur,” stated Andrei Pisau, vice president of managed detection and response services at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group.

The Bitdefender cybersecurity breach warranty program for MDR customers is available now. For more information visit here.

About Cysurance

Cysurance is a next-generation risk mitigation company that certifies, warrants and insures security solutions deployed by enterprise end-users. Certified solutions providers meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure and security services deployed by enterprises across all industries and geographies. Certified offerings minimise vulnerabilities faced by public, private and non-profit leaders. As a program underwriter, the warranties attached to Cysurance-certified solutions can be applied to cyber-insurance deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses in the wake of an incident or breach. Our mission is to work with market-leading players in IT, cyber risk management and the insurance community to enhance business resilience by protecting revenue and supporting rapid recovery in the event of an incident. For information visit: www.cysurance.com.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioural analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognised technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

© Scoop Media

