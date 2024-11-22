From Overwhelmed To Empowered: How AngelCare Helps Families Reclaim Precious Time With Aging Parents

When Ange Garahy first began helping seniors, it wasn’t a business—it was personal. Her own mother and the parents of her friends needed more care than their families could provide. Ange saw the toll it took on the people she loved: children overwhelmed with responsibilities, stretched between their own young families, demanding jobs, and the constant worry about their aging parents.

"It broke my heart to see families missing out on the best moments with their parents because they were buried in chores," Ange recalls. "The roles of child and caregiver started to blur, leaving little room for connection or joy."

Determined to give families the gift of time and peace of mind, Ange started AngelCare, offering compassionate in-home care for seniors in the Waikato. Now, 15 years later, AngelCare is redefining how New Zealanders care for their loved ones, ensuring seniors are supported with dignity and families can focus on being present for the moments that truly matter.

Giving Families Their Freedom Back

For many families, caregiving isn’t just about helping with daily tasks—it’s about feeling peace of mind. With more New Zealanders living in major cities like Auckland or Christchurch, while parents remain in smaller towns such as Cambridge or New Plymouth, the strain on families has grown. AngelCare steps in to ease that burden, offering a solution that feels both personal and professional.

Sarah, whose mother lives in Hamilton, shared how AngelCare transformed her family’s life:

"It’s hard to describe the relief of knowing Mum’s Angel, Deb, is there for her. Deb doesn’t just make sure Mum’s house is tidy or her meals are sorted. She’s a friend. Someone who genuinely cares. Mum always talks about how Deb makes her laugh or listens to her stories—it’s brought her so much joy. And for me, it means I can visit Mum without worrying about the laundry or groceries. I can just be her daughter again."

A Legacy of Care

Despite operating quietly for years, AngelCare is now stepping forward as a leading care provider in the Waikato. Ange and Xanthe are committed to making compassionate care accessible to more families, ensuring no one has to face the burden of caregiving alone.

"We’re not just here to tick tasks off a list," says Xanthe, Managing Director. "Our Angels build genuine relationships with clients. They’re not just caregivers—they’re companions, a trusted part of the family."

AngelCare’s mission is to give families the gift of time and peace of mind, allowing them to cherish their relationships without the stress of day-to-day caregiving responsibilities.

Compassionate Care, Tailored to Every Family

AngelCare’s services are designed to meet the unique needs of every family. Whether it’s light housekeeping, meal preparation, or simply the companionship of a kind, reliable presence, each service is provided with the highest level of care and attention to detail.

Companionship: Fostering meaningful relationships to keep seniors socially engaged.

Housekeeping and Meal Prep: Ensuring a comfortable, stress-free home environment.

Transportation: Supporting independence with errands, appointments, and outings.

The AngelCare team, led by Ange and her daughter Xanthe, carefully selects every caregiver, ensuring they embody the compassion, empathy, and professionalism that AngelCare is known for.

"We’ve built AngelCare to be more than a service—it’s a way to give families their freedom back while ensuring their loved ones are cared for in the way they deserve," says Xanthe Garahy, Managing Director.

