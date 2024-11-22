Goldie ‘Masterpiece’ Could Bring Up To $3.5 Million

An oil painting considered by art experts to be a ‘Goldie masterpiece’ could bring up to $3.5 million at an auction of Important and Rare art at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland next week.

Thoughts of a Tohunga by renowned New Zealand painter Charles Frederick Goldie has been estimated to sell for between $2,500,000 and $3,500,000 which could make it one of the most sought after and expensive oil paintings in New Zealand art history.

The oil on canvas painting is of Whakekauri Tahuna, a chief of the Tuhoe Tribe, and one of the last tattooed men of his generation. It will be offered at a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland, on November 26.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson, who will conduct the auction, said the painting was considered to be one of Goldie’s most exceptional works and has been called a ‘Goldie masterpiece.’

“Goldie’s importance in the history of Maori art cannot be over-stated and this is considered by many to be possibly the finest painting he ever produced. It is quite remarkable and shows a Maori elder with an intricate moko (facial tattoo) and wearing a large pounamu (greenstone or New Zealand jade) tiki around his neck.

He said the work is nothing short of “an artistic tour de force.”

He said the technical finesse evident in the painting had been perfected by Goldie over an entire career to maximum effect, allowing him to powerfully express the likeness and mana of Wharekauri Tahuna.

“Goldie is probably the most sought after painters of Maori elders because his art skill and ability, particularly with Maori subjects. His works are quite simply unmatched. He regularly brings record prices and we believe this painting will become one of his most sought after works. It is the finest portrait of a Maori elder we have seen in the many years we have been handling Goldie paintings.

“We have already had an incredibly wide interest in the work which Goldie painted in 1938, and that was before it was included in our catalogue.

The sale has already attracted works by other sought after and renowned Artists including Colin McCahon, Frances Hodgkins, Robert Ellis, Ralph Hotere, Tony Fomison, Star Gossage, Brent Wong and Karl Maughan.

The sale is probably the last before a new scheme is introduced in December to pay royalties for art sold at auction houses and art dealers.

The royalties will be collected, managed and distributed by non-profit Copyright Licensing NZ. The scheme was expected to generate more than $700,000 a year.

