Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Reporoa will be pinching themselves after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Howick in Auckland and Reporoa Foodmarket in Reporoa.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

