Albany Development Declined Consent

An independent panel has declined resource consent for a mixed-use development in Albany, Auckland.

Mansion Rear Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involved constructing a mixed-use development of terraced housing, apartments and commercial premises on Stevensons Crescent.

The decision comes 160 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Stevensons Crescent decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/stevensons-cresent/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

