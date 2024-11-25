No Question Is A Stupid Question: A Guide To Crypto Right Now

Crypto is everywhere right now - headlines, social media and even that one uncle who swore it was a fad might be telling you to ‘get in on it’. For beginners, this hype can feel equal parts exciting and overwhelming. With prices surging and everyone dissecting charts and ‘candles’, you might feel like your questions are too basic to ask.

Spoiler alert: they’re not.

Easy Crypto’s Co-Founder and CEO Janine Grainger covers off some of the questions you’ve been quietly Googling to help you make sense of crypto right now.

Is it too late to invest?

Short answer: No one knows!

Crypto markets are cyclical, and while prices may be sky-high right now, understanding where we are in the cycle is key. Bitcoin, for example, tends to follow a four-year pattern influenced by “Halvings” (a supply-reducing event). Doing your homework on these cycles and their market dynamics can help you decide whether to jump in or wait.

Pro tip: you don’t have to follow the crowd! Take time to research, understand your risk tolerance and make a plan that fits your financial goals. (Easy Crypto’s ‘Welcome to crypto’ section is the perfect place to start your research journey.)

Should I be taking profits now that crypto is soaring?

That depends - what’s your investment strategy?

Taking profits can be a smart move, but investing is all about having a personal ‘investment thesis’. Why did you invest in the first place? What’s your timeline? For some, the goal is long-term growth (such as saving for retirement), while others may want to lock in gains during a spike.

The trick? Don’t let emotions drive your decisions. Whether it’s cashing out a portion or holding for the long haul, stick to a strategy you’ve thought through ahead of time.

How do I withdraw my funds?

It’s easier than you think - if you’re using the right exchange.

If you’ve bought your crypto through a locally banked platform, like Easy Crypto, withdrawing funds is simple and fast. Most platforms will guide you through converting your crypto back to your local currency and this is usually as simple as sending crypto to your exchange so that they can send fiat to your bank account.

Bonus tip: Always double-check withdrawal fees and timelines to avoid surprises. Don't forget that there are tax implications - do the maths beforehand (more on that below).

Will the threat of a world war tank my crypto?

Geopolitical events, including wars, can impact markets and crypto is included in this sphere of influence.

Crypto offers versatility in a time of crisis when traditional finance grids may come to a halt. While uncertainty can lead to short-term price volatility, crypto has often been seen as a hedge against traditional financial instability. Bitcoin, for instance, is sometimes referred to as "digital gold" because it’s decentralised (not linked to a monetary authority) and resistant to inflationary pressures.

During war, crypto enables borderless transactions, allowing individuals and organisations to move funds swiftly and securely in volatile environments (including for humanitarian purposes). Crypto also helps ensure access to financial systems even when traditional networks are disrupted, making it a vital tool in times of geopolitical unrest. Crypto is booming in Venezuela, for example, as the local currency becomes less trusted.

Whilst macroeconomic influences are complex, they teach us that even at the individual level, diversifying your portfolio of assets and understanding what part crypto can play should be considered as part of your financial strategy.

Do I need to understand blockchain to invest in crypto?

No - but a basic grasp helps.

You don’t need to know how blockchain works on a technical level to start investing, just like you don’t need to understand internet architecture to use Google. But - understanding the basics - like how crypto transactions are processed and secured - can give you more confidence.

What’s the deal with taxes on crypto?

Crypto is taxed in most countries, and yes, you need to report your profits just as you would other income.

Whether you’re earning, holding, or selling crypto, local tax rules apply. Make sure you know the local requirements, and consider using a tax-tracking tool or consulting with a professional if things get complicated.

When it comes to tax, ignorance is never bliss!

How much should I invest?

The old adage applies: invest only what you can afford to lose!

Crypto is notoriously volatile and that means the potential for big gains - but also significant losses. It’s a good idea to never invest money you need for your essentials and always aim to balance your portfolio with less risky assets so that crypto forms part of your investment plan; not all your investment plan. ‘What’ you hold should also be balanced with a strategy around ‘how long’ you want to hold for. When it comes to investing, putting in small, regular amounts (dollar cost averaging) as opposed to trying to time the market can be an effective way to build equity steadily over time.

In crypto - no question is a stupid question. Whether you’re dipping your toes in for the first time or just trying to make sense of the latest ‘market mania’, curiosity is actually your best friend. Take your time, do your research and remember: even seasoned investors were beginners once upon a time. Keep asking, keep learning and make decisions that feel right for you

