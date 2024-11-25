Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Spending Flat In The September 2024 Quarter

Monday, 25 November 2024, 11:28 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand decreased by 0.1 percent in the September 2024 quarter compared with the June 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Figures are adjusted for price inflation and seasonal effects.

Ten of the 15 retail industries had lower retail sales volumes in the September 2024 quarter, compared with the June 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects.

The largest contributors to the fall in retail activity were supermarket and grocery stores, down 1.3 percent, and food and beverage services, down 2.1 percent.

“Retail activity was flat in the September 2024 quarter, with a decrease in spending in most retail industries being offset by an increase in motor vehicles and electrical and electronic goods,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/retail-spending-flat-in-the-september-2024-quarter/

https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/retail-trade-survey-september-2024-quarter/

https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 