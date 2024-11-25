Retail Spending Flat In The September 2024 Quarter

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand decreased by 0.1 percent in the September 2024 quarter compared with the June 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Figures are adjusted for price inflation and seasonal effects.

Ten of the 15 retail industries had lower retail sales volumes in the September 2024 quarter, compared with the June 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects.

The largest contributors to the fall in retail activity were supermarket and grocery stores, down 1.3 percent, and food and beverage services, down 2.1 percent.

“Retail activity was flat in the September 2024 quarter, with a decrease in spending in most retail industries being offset by an increase in motor vehicles and electrical and electronic goods,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

