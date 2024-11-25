Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COP29 Strikes Carbon Credit Deal

Monday, 25 November 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) celebrates a recent development in international carbon markets, at the annual United Nations climate change meeting.

All 196 parties present have agreed to a final version of Article 6 of the COP29 Agreement. BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the outcome will help achieve New Zealand's climate goals.

"The agreement enables cooperation through the transfer of carbon credits between countries, to achieve their emission reduction targets while promoting sustainable development.

"For New Zealand, the agreement also paves the way for investment in emission reduction projects around the world, to support our own climate targets.

"The responsibility to mitigate and adapt to climate change is a challenge shared by all nations. This breakthrough has the potential to unlock further investments in renewable energy, driving New Zealand towards a more sustainable future.

"BEC has long advocated for an international solution to carbon markets and it’s fantastic to see Article 6 negotiations successfully concluded after several years."

Note:

The BusinessNZ Network including BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South, represents and provides services to thousands of businesses, small and large, throughout New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 