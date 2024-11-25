2024 House Of The Year Winners Announced

A stunning coastal home in Eastbourne, Wellington built by Planit Construction wins National Supreme House of the Year over $1 million, the National Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, and the National New Home over $4 million category, taking home 12 awards in total across the competition — a distinction achieved by only a handful of projects in the competition’s 34-year history.

David Reid Homes (Kapiti) win the National Supreme House of the Year under $1 million and National Bunnings New Home $500,000–$750,000 category for a remarkable nature retreat in Waikanae, Kāpiti Coast.

Velvin Building revive the A-frame for a lakeview home in Queenstown, winning the National Supreme Renovation of the Year and National Builders Academy Renovation $1 million–$2 million category.

Auckland, New Zealand, November 25: Celebrating over three decades of building excellence, the Master Builders House of the Year competition continues to honor New Zealand's best residential projects.

From intricate craftsmanship to clever design details, these award-winning homes are setting benchmarks for quality across residential construction in New Zealand.

This year’s Supreme House of the Year over $1 million winner, built by Planit Construction received an impressive 12 quality marks, making it one of only a handful of projects in the competition’s 34-year history to achieve this level of distinction.

Drawing inspiration from its natural surroundings, Planit Construction’s award-winning project achieves a seamless blend between the elements and the landscape, reflecting unparalleled skill and attention to detail.

“Our members continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in residential construction. This stunning house by Planit Construction is the pinnacle of building excellence and true craftmanship,” says Master Builders Chief Executive Officer, Ankit Sharma.

National Supreme House of the Year over $1 million

Wellington-based Planit Construction excelled at the awards, with their Eastbourne home winning the National Supreme House of the Year over $1 million, the National Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award and the National New Home over $4 million category. The judges praised this home for its exceptional quality, calling it a deserving winner.

“This remarkable home epitomises design excellence, with expansive spaces that flow effortlessly from indoors to out, creating a seamless connection with its surroundings. Each element—from the premium materials chosen to the exceptional skill of the builders—demonstrates an unwavering commitment to quality and precision. Simply put, this project is as close to perfection as we have seen.”

National Supreme House of the Year under $1 million

National Supreme House of the Year under $1 million and National Bunnings New Home $500,000–$750,000 category winner David Reid Homes (Kapiti) built an exceptional haven nestled in native bush in Waikanae, Kāpiti Coast. The judges praised this home for achieving excellence within a modest budget.

“Delivering outstanding quality in the under $1 million bracket, this compact home serves as a true sanctuary for its owners. Thoughtfully sited with an efficient layout, a subtle rotation in its footprint brings a touch of playful charm. The elegant use of industrial materials showcases superb craftsmanship, exuding a level of quality and style that makes this home a worthy Supreme winner.”

National Supreme Renovation of the Year

Velvin Building’s restoration of a Queenstown holiday retreat earned them the National Supreme Renovation of the Year and the National Builders Academy Renovation $1 million–$2 million category award. The judges praised the intricate craftsmanship, which honours its iconic setting against The Remarkables.

“This winning home embodies a vision of thoughtful restoration, preserving the essence of a cherished house while enhancing it for future generations. The client’s commitment to understated luxury and sustainability principles guided every decision, ensuring a home that’s not only beautiful but built to last. The builder’s attention to detail elevates this project, creating a timeless and enduring sanctuary. This blend of respect for heritage and sustainable craftsmanship sets this house apart, making it truly deserving of this award.”

Other awards

Along with the Supreme Winners, an additional 12 category awards, a craftsmanship award, a special award, and four lifestyle awards were announced.

Chief Executive Officer of Master Builders, Ankit Sharma, says the competition remains a key platform for celebrating excellence in residential construction.

“Throughout the House of the Year competition, we see the best of what New Zealand’s residential builders have to offer. These projects reflect not only technical excellence but also a dedication to creating spaces that enrich people's lives.

“We are immensely proud of these builders who are delivering exceptional homes for New Zealanders and setting new benchmarks for quality and craftmanship.

“Behind every award-winning project is a team of dedicated professionals committed to building a better New Zealand. It is an honour to celebrate their achievements and highlight the value they bring to our communities,” says Sharma.

The House of the Year competition is supported by major sponsors, including Altus Window Systems, Builders Academy, Bunnings Trade, CARTERS Building Supplies, Winstone Wallboards, Master Build 10-Year Guarantee, Pink Batts, Plumbing World, Resene, Mitre 10 Trade, and APL Window Solutions.

