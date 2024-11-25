CentrePort To Pilot Battery Energy Storage System

Anthony Delaney and Cristiano Marantes (left) at CentrePort’s Thorndon Container Wharf, with the electric port trucks and cranes in the background (Photo/Supplied)

CentrePort is taking another step on its energy journey with an onsite battery energy storage system (BESS) which will improve resilience and enhance the potential for future emission reductions.

BESS systems use large rechargeable batteries to store energy for later use, which can make renewable energy supply more flexible and help alleviate network supply constraints. CentrePort will be installing a pilot scale 1000kWhr / 500kW BESS facility to address current operational challenges and meet the near-term needs of electrification initiatives.

The Pilot BESS will complement our recently established 122kW solar array and planned new 430kW solar array due to be built in 2025.

CentrePort Chief Executive, Anthony Delaney, says the pilot facility will improve the resilience and utilisation of our existing assets and resources, and enhance the potential for CentrePort and its customers to adopt low and zero emission options in the future.

“At the same time, it helps to insulate us, and our customers, from network supply constraints and a volatile energy market.”

CentrePort is successfully operating a fleet of 100% electric port trucks within its container terminal and is now investigating further low emission plant.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “All these low emission options require cost effective energy. We need to ensure we have security of supply. Onsite battery storage is a part of the solution given the characteristics of our electrical infrastructure and consumption profile.”

Mr Delaney says having a BESS further benefits the port, its customers and New Zealand’s wider supply chain.

“What we learn from this pilot will inform future investment decisions on how we efficiently meet the long-term needs of the maritime and freight industry.”

Partnership with Ara Ake

CentrePort’s BESS initiative is being supported by a $500k loan from Ara Ake, an organisation focused on accelerating innovation in New Zealand's energy sector.

In collaboration with Ara Ake, this project aims to demonstrate the commercial value of customer-led BESS solutions in managing local energy constraints.

“This project highlights how distributed battery energy storage systems, supported by innovative commercial business models, can unlock significant value by providing multiple (market) services,” Ara Ake Chief Executive, Cristiano Marantes says.

“By enhancing asset utilisation and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure like maritime ports, this initiative also exemplifies the transformative potential of customer-driven BESS solutions for New Zealand.”

Mr Delaney says CentrePort is pleased to be partnering with Ara Ake on this, the next step in the port’s energy transition.

“It’s a great opportunity to show the benefits of a public/private partnership. This partnership means we continue to move at pace with our energy transition while reinforcing our position as the most efficient port in New Zealand.”

CentrePort’s Energy Transition

CentrePort has already made great strides with its energy transition in a relatively short period of time, with its 100% electric port trucks and associated battery management system, onsite renewable energy generation, and roll out of LED lighting across the container terminal.

CentrePort expects its renewable energy generation and storage capacity to grow in future as it looks at more electrification initiatives. These initiatives include those that already have support from EECA’s Low Emission Transport Fund, such as charging infrastructure to electrify container handling plant, and providing shore power to ships.

“Onsite renewable energy generation and storage is fundamental to our future. It ensures we have a cost effective, resilient, and flexible system powering the most efficient operating system,” Mr Delaney says.

“In addition, our pilot BESS project will allow us to get a better understanding of energy storage so we can make the best investment decisions as we look to scale up in the future.”

Construction of both the BESS and second 430kW solar array are due to start in early 2025.

