Survey Reveals Troubling Workplace Culture For Young Women; NZ Businesses Risk Losing 1/3 Young Talent

New research reveals New Zealand organisations without inclusive workplace practices will lose young talent at an alarming rate, with only one in seven (14%) young women planning to stay in organisations lacking diversity and inclusion strategies.

The nationwide survey of 606 young professionals, conducted by Gender at Work and YWCA Tāmaki Makaurau, reveals a troubling workplace culture where over one in three (38%) young women and non-binary professionals experience bullying and harassment in their current workplace.

The impact of addressing such culture issues is clear - organisations with visible DEI initiatives and inclusive cultures retain 73% of young womenemployees in this cohort, compared to just 14% retention in workplaces without these measures, highlighting the cost of inaction.

"By 2030, Gen Z will comprise a third of the workforce,” says Teresa Lee . “Young workers are reshaping work culture, pushing for more balanced and fulfilling ways of working. This generation cares more about feeling a sense of purpose, belonging, and wellbeing than just getting paid. The message is clear: create a truly inclusive workplace, or risk losing young talent.”

The research reveals widespread workplace practices driving talent loss:

51% report no access to professional development opportunities

Nearly half (46%) work in organisations with no formal DEI policy

40% witness Māori staff being called upon to provide unpaid cultural services

"These findings should be a wake-up call for organisations," says Dellwyn Stuart, CEO of YWCA Tāmaki Makaurau.

"Gen Z women are telling us that workplace culture matters. They're experiencing bullying,feeling they need tohide core aspects of their identities, and facing barriers to advancement. When people can't bring their whole selves to work, organisations lose valuable talent and perspectives."

Stuart says the good news is that organisations can turn this around.

"We've seen that businesses who acknowledge their challenges and take concrete action to address them retain their young talent. But those who maintain exclusionary cultures or fail to address discrimination will continue to see their young professionals walk away."

The survey found widespread pressure to suppress identity in the workplace:

Three in four (76%) non-binary respondents feel compelled to downplay their gender identity

54% of rainbow community members conceal their sexuality at work

51% of disabled young women report having to mask their disability

30% of Māori respondents feel pressure to suppress their ethnicity

“Workforces are only becoming richer in diversity across gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, and beliefs,” adds Lee. “By understanding and valuing the unique identities and perspectives young workers bring, organisations can unlock the full potential of Gen Z and cultivate a culture that fosters inclusion, satisfaction, and productivity. It’s time to challenge the outdated stereotypes that unfairly label them as difficult.”

To help organisations address the challenges identified by the research, Gender at Work is consulting young women and developing a comprehensive toolkit.

The toolkit, set for release in early 2025, will offer organisations with evidence-based strategies and practical steps to create inclusive workplace cultures that attract, retain and nurture diverse young talent. It will include guidance on developing effective DEI policies, creating impactful professional development opportunities, and fostering environments where all employees feel comfortable being themselves at work.

Organisations interested in taking action can join Gender at Work's growing membership network and work towards Aotearoa’s only workplace gender equality accreditation, the GenderTick – both designed to help workplaces implement visible and meaningful support to retain diverse talent.

The full survey results are available at https://www.genderatworkcommunity.org.nz/youngworkersresearch

Note:

The survey was conducted by research agency Cogo in July 2024 and surveyed 606 young women and non-binary people about their experiences in New Zealand workplaces.

91% of respondents identify as women, 8% as non-binary

80% hold tertiary qualifications

Respondents represent diverse sectors including Professional Services (21%), Retail (14%), Healthcare (12%), Education (8%), and Administrative Services (7%)

43% of respondents are from Auckland, 23% from Wellington, 11% from Canterbury, and 7% from Waikato

About Gender at Work

Gender at Work is a social enterprise focused on improving gender equity outcomes in New Zealand workplaces. Gender at Work’s GenderTick is Aotearoa’s only gender accreditation programme. For more information visit www.genderatworkcommunity.org.nz.

