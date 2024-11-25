Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Calculating Gender Pay Gap

Monday, 25 November 2024, 11:08 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ is encouraging employers to check their payment practices to ensure they are not creating a gender pay gap at their workplace.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the reported pay gap has halved over the last 25 years, down from 16 percent in 1998 to 8 percent in 2024.

"This is significant progress, but businesses and other organisations can help to reduce the gap further by carefully scrutinising their own payment practices and rectifying any pay imbalance they might find."

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg has called for New Zealand employers to take meaningful action to drive down the gender pay gap by using a resources toolkit produced by the Ministry for Women, available on www.women.govt.nz/GPGtoolkit

BusinessNZ is also hosting the toolkit to help businesses calculate and take action on any gender pay gap, on www.businessnz.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 