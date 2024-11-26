Kiwi Entrepreneur Launches Campaign To Tackle Secondhand Trading Scam Risks In New Zealand

SellWise, an innovative online marketplace for New Zealanders, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on PledgeMe to introduce a safer, user-friendly, and trusted platform specifically tailored for Kiwis buying and selling secondhand goods. Motivated by the millions lost to scams annually and outdated trading platforms that fail to meet user needs, SellWise’s founder Tom Filmer is committed to transforming New Zealand’s secondhand market.

Inspiration Behind SellWise

Filmer’s vision for SellWise began with his own frustrations while selling second hand bike parts online. The process was time-consuming and plagued by generic messages that led to wasted time. “It was that moment when I questioned whether it was worth it, especially for the lower-value items - but it needs to be,” said Filmer. “Philosophically, it shouldn’t be this hard to buy and sell secondhand goods in New Zealand, known as ‘recommerce.’”Tom continues, “If we go back 10, even 20 years, buying and selling secondhand goods was simple—a handshake meant something and it was generally easy. Today, technology has opened up opportunities for both good and bad. However, the lack of local competition in this space has resulted in platforms with features that fail to support users effectively and allow scams to flourish.”

Progress So Far

Since late 2022, Tom has been steadily developing a prototype for SellWise. Through extensive research, key learnings, and participation in New Zealand's Accelerator program, Founder Catalyst, he’s achieved a prototype stage now ready for full development. “I’ve resourced and funded this to date simply because I’m passionate about this change, but we’ve reached a point where additional resources are essential,” explained Tom. “What got us to this stage won’t take us to the next level, so a different approach is needed.”

Why Now?

Single corporate-owned platforms have dominated New Zealand’s market, imposing high fees, outdated features, and limited innovation. “There’s been no incentive for product development in a monopoly or duopoly, which has left Kiwis frustrated with the overall experience of recommerce services,” commented Tom.

SellWise is leveraging advanced technology to address these challenges. AI-powered tools will streamline the listing process by generating suggested pricing, titles, and product descriptions based on uploaded images. Additionally, AI-supported identity checks will improve security, giving users more autonomy and confidence in their transactions. With the recent rollout of open banking in New Zealand, SellWise plans to offer instant, in-app transactions with buyer protection, integrating seamlessly with users’ banking systems to provide a safe, modern marketplace experience.

Unique Approach to Recommerce

“Without trying to sound too ambiguous, we’re not here for drop-shippers, e-commerce stores, or new items,” explained Tom. “There are plenty of options for online purchasing, from small locally made products to giants like Temu and AliExpress—we’re not trying to be everything to everyone.”

Tom emphasises that SellWise’s purpose is to remove barriers to buying and selling secondhand goods in New Zealand. “We live in a world where consumption is increasing, and single-use or disposable items are trending up,” he explained. “If someone has something that could have a second life, it should, but today, it’s often easier for Kiwis to dispose of it.”

“I can’t easily change everyone’s buying behaviour,” Tom joked, “but if we can make secondhand buying and selling easier, especially with the rising cost of living, it could provide families with either a little extra income or an affordable way to find quality items. Future generations also win, with our landfills just a little bit less full.”

The Future of SellWise

SellWise is at a turning point, requiring further resources to fully realise its development. “SellWise is bigger than me. If we’re serious about impactful change, we need backing, and crowdfunding is a way to mitigate risk for those who want to support this vision,” explained Tom.

“We’re seeking Kiwis who believe there is a better way to buy and sell secondhand goods. For just $10, supporters can back this vision and receive six months of free access at launch or a money-back guarantee if SellWise doesn’t succeed. For those unable to contribute financially, joining the waitlist on our website is a free way to support our mission while we secure larger investor funding.”

To support this campaign visit the project page on PledgeMe here:

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/8145-sellwise-help-bring-back-safety-fairness-simplicity-to-kiwis-trading-secondhand-goods

