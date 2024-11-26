Best Of Hawke's Bay And East Coast Civil Construction Celebrated

Currie Construction won the Supreme Award CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast Awards (Photo/Supplied)

A critical wastewater project in Hastings, a new floodgate on Mahunga Stream and a female excavator operator dubbed one of New Zealand’s best were among the projects and people honoured at the Civil Contractors New Zealand Hawke’s Bay East Coast Awards.

A crowd of more than 200 dressed in their glitzy best attended the awards dinner at Toitoi Events Centre in Hastings on Friday night to see off the year with a celebration of the best of Hawke’s Bay and East Coast civil infrastructure.

CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast chair Bart Mulder said this year marked the awards’ 30th anniversary and was particularly special given the “hard yards” many local contractors had put in to restore, rebuild and move the region forward in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There’s been a mountain of work across our region over the past couple of years and this was a chance to recognise some of the people and companies that have put their all into it.”

Gisborne company Currie Construction picked up the Supreme Award for its work on Mahunga Stream Floodgate – a project that aims to protect local communities by stopping Waipaoa River floodwaters flowing up the Mahunga Stream during heavy rain.

The judges called the project “a build of perseverance”, largely because it was carried out during a period that saw 138 days of rain, including nine days where the worksite was completely submerged.

TW Civil & Infrastructure won the award for projects valued at more than $3 million for its work building 1.6km of pipeline through Hastings suburban streets as part of the Eastern Interceptor Project.

Other winning projects included Galbraith Earthmovers’ construction of a challenging block wall to repair an underslip on SH2 near White Pine Bush Scenic Reserve, and SCL Civil Works for reinstating access to Gwavas Forest via the Pan Pac Tin Hut forestry road.

Fulton Hogan won the Excellence in the Maintenance and Management of Assets award for its successful delivery on the ‘Hastings District Council 3 Water Maintenance Contract’.

Outstanding individuals and training initiatives were also honoured at the awards.

Among them was Tanya Claxton from Higgins, who won the Women in Contracting Award and was also announced as the winner of the CCNZ CablePrice Hawke’s Bay East Coast Excavator Operator Competition. Claxton finished among the top three in the regional qualifier last month but had to wait until Friday night to discover who took top spot and a place at the national excavator operator competition finals in Feilding next year.

Other individuals celebrated included Regan Mador-Leahy from Fulton Hogan (Outstanding Individual of the Year Award) and Corinna Marunui from Higgins (The Hunter Donghi Memorial Trainee of the Year).

Fulton Hogan received the Training Company of the Year award for its commitment to development of its team.

“Congratulations to all the people and individuals recognised this year – all are shining examples of best practice, quality and absolute dogged determination,” Mulder said.

The 2024 CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast Awards were MC’d by comedian Nick Rado. The event’s gold sponsors were Fulton Hogan, Higgins, Tupore, Hi-Viz and GPIL.

ABOUT CIVIL CONTRACTORS NEW ZEALAND

Founded in 1944, Civil Contractors New Zealand is an incorporated society representing the interests and aspirations of more than 800 organisations – including more than 500 large, medium-sized and small businesses that work in civil engineering, construction and general contracting. It also has more than 300 associate member businesses, which provide valuable products, support and services to contractor members.

This year’s winners

Project Awards

Category 1: projects with a value of less than $200,000 – sponsored by Humes

Winner: SCL Civil Works for Pan Pac Tin Hut

SCL Civil Works was engaged by M W Lisette Ltd to reinstate access to the Gwavas Forest along the Tin Hut forestry road following Cyclone Gabrielle. The judges commented that this project, which included construction of a culvert crossing over a waterway, stood out due to the exceptional collaboration between the client, designer and contractor, leading to a quality product in a very hostile environment.

Category 2: projects with a value between $200,000 and $1,000,000 – sponsored by ACM

Winner: Galbraith Earthmovers for the SH2 White Pines Underslip

The judges commented that this winning project on SH2, near White Pine Bush, involved the construction of a challenging block wall in a tight location.

Highly commended: Oneshot Earthworks for Gleeson Park, Hooker Avenue Slip Remediation

The judged commended this work as a well-executed project which enhanced the park and the surrounds.

Category 3: projects with a value between $1,000,000 and $3,000,000 – sponsored by Higgins Concrete

Winner: Currie Construction for Mahunga Stream Floodgate

The judges commented that this project was “a build of perseverance”. It was a very difficult project, undertaken during a period that saw 138 days of rain, including nine days where the worksite was totally submerged.

Highly commended: Fulton Hogan for Lowes Pit Stormwater Improvements

The judges commended the work as a much-needed project to clean up Lowes Pit in Hastings.

Category 4: projects with a value of more than $3,000,000 – sponsored by Hirepool

Winner: TW Civil & Infrastructure for Eastern Interceptor Project

The judges congratulated TW Civil & Engineering for its ability to deliver this high profile and challenging project, which involved the installation of a 1.6km long, 700mm diameter pipeline in the suburban streets of Hastings.

Highly commended: Quality Roading & Services for Te Reinga Bridge Demolition

Quality Roading & Services was commended for its work on Te Reinga Bridge, which lost its middle pier in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Category 5: Excellence in the Maintenance and Management of Assets – sponsored by Steel Gal

Winner: Fulton Hogan for HDC 3 Water Maintenance Contract

Judges commented that Fulton Hogan had overcome a challenging start to reach a high standard of delivery on the HDC 3 Water Maintenance Contract. This was achieved through good planning, hard work and an ethos of wanting to get better.

Supreme Award – sponsored by Commercial Vehicle Holdings (CVH)

Winner: Currie Construction for Mahunga Stream Floodgate.

Currie Construction received the Supreme Award for its work on Mahunga Stream Floodgate – a project designed to protect local communities by stopping Waipaoa River floodwaters flowing up the Mahunga Stream during heavy rain. The judges lauded the project as “a build of perseverance”.

People and Training Awards

Outstanding Individual of the Year Award – sponsored by Hi-Viz

Winner: Regan Mador-Leahy from Fulton Hogan

Woman in Contracting – sponsored by Hi-Viz

Winner: Tanya Claxton from Higgins

CCNZ CablePrice Hawke’s Bay East Coast Regional Excavator Operator Competition

Winner: Tanya Claxton from Higgins

The Hunter Donghi Memorial Trainee of the Year – sponsored by Fulton Hogan

Winner: Corrina Marunui from Higgins

Training Company of the Year – sponsored by Connexis

Winner: Fulton Hogan

