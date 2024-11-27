Oyster & Moon In Real Life - Māori & Pacific Luxury Returns To Auckland's Britomart

In the lead up to the holiday season, Auckland's premium shopping precinct is set to welcome an unprecedented retail experience celebrating the pinnacle of Māori and Pacific creativity.

After Oyster & Moon’s first successful pop-up in July 2024 at Britomart, the high-end online department store is back in physical form. Open from November 26 at Britomart's 10 Te Ara Tahuhu Oyster & Moon will again bring together an extraordinary collection of contemporary indigenous luxury that aims to transform how Māori and Pacific peoples together present their cultures to the world.

"We're creating more than a store – this is a celebration of our region's most innovative creators and a gateway to experiencing Māori and Pacific luxury in its most authentic form," says Sarah Rennie, co-founder of Oyster & Moon. "Each piece tells a story of heritage reimagined for the modern collector."

Following a hugely successful pop-up earlier this year, this expanded concept store showcases over 50 Māori and Pacific creators, makers, artisans and innovators including some of our most distinguished artists and artisans. The carefully curated selection includes:

• Collectible contemporary art that captures the essence of modern Pacific identity

• Bespoke jewellery featuring rare materials and ancestral designs

• Limited-edition and ready-to-wear fashion pieces from emerging and established Māori & Pacific designers

• Exclusive homewares that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary luxury

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

• Premium food and beverages celebrating

• Artisanal beauty products and health supplements inspired by traditional wellness practices

The two-week celebration features a dynamic programme of experiences:

For Collectors & Connoisseurs

• Private viewings of limited-edition collections

• One-on-one sessions with master artisans

• Exclusive launch events for new luxury collaborations

Cultural Experiences

• Traditional craft demonstrations

• Storytelling and games sessions with creators

• Tastings

• Bespoke workshop experiences

"This venture represents a new chapter in how we showcase our cultural excellence," notes Shawnee Tekii, whose art features prominently in the store.

"It's about creating spaces where our stories can be shared and celebrated at the highest level."

The initiative, developed in partnership with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, creates unprecedented opportunities for indigenous creators while offering discerning collectors access to extraordinary pieces that represent the future of Māori Pacific luxury.

Experience Oyster & Moon

Location: 10 Te Ara Tahuhu, Britomart, Auckland

Dates: November 26 – December 8 Hours:

Week One: Tuesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 17:00

Week Two: Monday – Sunday, 10:00 – 17:00

Private appointments available for collectors

ABOUT

Oyster & Moon Oyster & Moon represents a new vision for indigenous luxury retail, where cultural heritage meets contemporary design excellence. Our curated experiences and collections showcase the sophisticated creativity of Māori and Pacific artists, offering discerning collectors authentic connections to the Aotearoa New Zealand’s rich contemporary cultural legacy.

© Scoop Media

