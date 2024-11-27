Buyers Get Ready: Te Awa Lakes Properties Available To Purchase From February

Te Awa Lakes Managing Partners Richard Coventry and Lale Ieremia (Photo/Supplied)

Seven years after Perry Group originally announced the expansive Te Awa Lakes lifestyle development in Horotiu, buyers can purchase a home off plans in Waikato’s first master-planned community from early 2025.

This announcement comes on the back of Te Awa Lakes confirming an exclusive marketing and sales partnership with Lodge Real Estate’s Megan Smith & Co.

Upon completion, the 90ha development will encompass 2,500 homes. Te Awa Lakes is the first stage of development in what is known as Hamilton’s Northwest Priority Development Area, which is approved to accommodate up to 15,000 new homes.

Te Awa Lakes Managing Partner Richard Coventry says, “We’ve undertaken a huge amount of work over the past seven years to get the development ready for this announcement.

“To date we’ve reshaped the land by moving around 350,000 cubic metres of earth, and we have around 2.15 million cubic metres still to move. In total, we will shift the equivalent volume of soil that could fill 1,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“Now after seven years of hard graft we are incredibly excited to finally put a stake in the ground and announce people can purchase the first properties. Our partnership with Megan Smith and her team at Lodge Real Estate is the first step to launch.”

Richard says Te Awa Lakes' first properties, built by G.J. Gardner Homes, will be available to purchase off the plans in February 2025. Construction of these first homes will start this summer and be completed next spring. These homes are situated along the edge of one of the community's two lakes.

A second group of houses, being constructed by MTM Investments, will be available for purchase off plans in May/June 2025, with construction of these set for completion in early 2026. These houses will be located within 100 metres of the lake.

“Te Awa Lakes is Waikato’s first mixed-use, master planned community. And it is the only development of its kind in New Zealand that provides a range of housing options – from luxury homes to multi-story apartments – collocated alongside each other on the river and lakefronts,” says Richard.

In October this year, the Government announced Te Awa Lakes was included in its list of “fast-track” projects. This designation will help to rapidly accelerate the processing of resource consents and speed up the building process.

Lodge Real Estate agent Megan Smith says the Te Awa Lakes community represents an entirely new way of living for its residents.

“Te Awa Lakes is designed so residents have everything they need on their doorstep. They can walk their kayak over to the lake in the morning, take a riverside bike ride with the family in the afternoon and walk to riverfront cafes, pubs and restaurants in the evening. Plus, you can shop in the Village Centre during the day. And residents can do all this without leaving home.

“The mix of housing choices available means everyone - from first home buyers though to luxury homeowners and downsizing retirees - all have options at Te Awa Lakes. This is what true community is meant to be,” she says.

The Waikato River is the hero of the development and care has been taken to consult mana whenua since the development’s inception.

Te Awa Lakes Managing Partner Lale Ieremia says, “Our mana whenua working group was established in May 2017 and comprises seven representatives who collectively share kaitiakitanga, or guardianship. A priority for our team has been to involve mana whenua representatives at each stage of the development journey and we will continue to do so.

“We recognise that for Maaori, the awa is the essence of all life, which supports people, plants and wildlife. We share mana whenua’s desire to improve the quality of the awa. A key principle for our development is to enhance our stretch of the river – not only water quality, but the connection with local people by providing access to this precious regional asset.”

G.J. Gardner Homes, Foster Develop, and MTM Investments are the first residential and commercial developers confirmed to build at Te Awa Lakes.

From today, buyers can express their interest in purchasing property at www.teawalakes.co.nz.

