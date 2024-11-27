Ferries Back In Time For Summer

Auckland ferry - Wanderer / Supplied

Auckland Transport’s (AT) ferry services are back to full timetables five months ahead of schedule after working with Fullers360 to fill existing gaps in the maritime workforce.

AT scaled back some ferry services in October 2023 to enable its operator Fullers360 to quickly upskill existing crew and train new crew.

Called the accelerated training programme, it was expected to take 18 months before those ferry services would be fully reinstated.

Now, five months ahead of schedule, the last of those ferry services have returned to their full timetables with the reinstatement of weekend sailings for Half Moon Bay. It follows the return of off-peak and Friday night sailings for the Half Moon Bay service back in June.

“The Half Moon Bay ferry is a great asset in East Auckland, and I’m pleased the public can once again make full use of this fantastic travel option, thanks to AT and Fullers360 taking action to solve this industry-wide issue,” says Howick Ward Councillor and AT Director, Maurice Williamson.

The Devonport and Gulf Harbour ferry services also returned to full timetables earlier this year.

AT’s Group Manager Public Transport Operations, Rachel Cara says it is great news for Auckland’s ferry users.

“We’re really excited to have the full timetable back for our customers. I want to say a big thank you to all of our customers for their patience and understanding.

“We understand that the last 12 months has been tough for some of our regular ferry customers with disruption to how they normally travel, so to have all services back up and running again in time for summer is awesome.

“We’re really proud of our operator Fullers360 for being able to deliver the programme ahead of schedule.”

Fullers360 Chief Operating Officer Paul Trotman says: “Since the accelerated training programme began back in October 2023, we have completed 5,560 training shifts and 1,278 vessel certifications. Every member of our more than 170 strong maritime team have received training, with 20 of our team being promoted into Skipper or Deckhand roles.

“We are also thrilled to be welcoming 32 new qualified employees from the local and international labour markets. This huge effort has put us in a great position to run a full suite of commuter services and greatly benefits those who travel by ferry. We thank AT, NZTA and the ferry community for their support and patience through this process.”

