ASB Lowers Rates Following OCR Decrease

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is dropping interest rates across personal, business and rural lending by 0.50% following today’s decision by the RBNZ to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR).

ASB’s Executive General Manager Business Banking Rebecca James says, “We have passed on every OCR cut since the Reserve Bank began easing in August.”

“More than 110,000 New Zealanders hold a floating home, business or rural loan with us, and today’s rate drops will make a meaningful difference to many individuals, households, business owners and farmers across the country. This year we’ve dropped variable rates by 125 basis points, translating to more than $170 million in savings annually back in customers’ pockets.”

ASB’s servicing test rate for home loans is dropping to 7.60%, effective Monday 2 December.

The OCR decrease is also being passed on to some of ASB’s savings rates. Savings On Call will move from 2.15% to 1.65% while ASB’s youth account, Headstart will shift from 4.15% to 3.65%.

“We’re aware that an OCR drop will impact our customers who rely on interest from savings accounts. We encourage them to call us so we can support them with options to get the best out of their money.”

Home Loan* Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 
Housing Variable 7.89% 7.39% - 0.50% 
Orbit 7.99% 7.49% - 0.50% 
Back My Build 5.44% 4.94% - 0.50%
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Note - Back My Build applications are no longer open to new customers.

*These changes are effective from Thursday 28th November 2024 for new customers, and Thursday 5th December 2024 for current customers.

Business Loan*Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 
Business and Rural Floating Base Rate6.19%5.69%- 0.50%
Business Base Rate13.02% 12.52% - 0.50% 
Rural Base Rate10.26% 9.76% - 0.50% 
Corporate Indicator Rate7.43% 6.93% - 0.50% 
Special Purpose Rate6.00%5.50%-0.50%

* These changes are effective from Thursday 5th December 2024 for both new and existing customers.

Savings Band Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 
Savings On Call & ASB Cash Fund All Balances 2.15% 1.65% - 0.50% 
Savings Plus No Bonus 1.70% 1.20% - 0.50% 
 Partial Bonus1.80%1.30%- 0.50%
 Full Bonus4.15%3.65%- 0.50%
HeadstartAll Balances4.15%3.65%- 0.50%

*These changes are effective from Thursday 5th December 2024 for new and existing customers

ASB has practical information for customers on the current interest rate environment available on its website as well support to help customers take control of their financial wellbeing and achieve their goals at its Financial Wellbeing Hub.

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

